Avtar Announces its 2nd Edition of The Power of I, Virtual DEI Conference to Win Both Hearts and Minds

Avtar Group, India’s leading Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) solutions firm, is all set to host the 2nd edition of its virtual DEI conference, The Power of I (PoI). Centred around the theme, “Hearts and Minds”, the conference will explore deep into the aspects of empathy, wellbeing, Inclusion and Belongingness at workplaces. In these times of conflict and crisis, it is the presence of strong individual leaders and managers identity in a powerfully inclusive atmosphere, that will allow the team to come together to problem solve. “The Power of I” is a platform that is the result of research on work motivation, personal work values and job attitudes in creating a great culture and therefore organizational success.

Spread across seven sessions, the five-hour conference will start at 2:00 PM with an inaugural address by Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Social Entrepreneur, Founder – President at Avtar Group.

Mr Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer at Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd is the keynote speaker for the conference who will speak about how organizations can build inclusive workplaces. Mr Raghavan will also share his thoughts on creating an effective change by engaging Hearts and Minds of all stakeholders.

Commenting on the conference, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder- President, Avtar Group, said, “The ongoing Pandemic has reset the ROI for DEI initiatives at India Inc. Moving beyond the Business Case for Diversity, India Inc. is exploring ways and methods for deeper and meaningful support to ensure inclusion and belongingness by nurturing a culture of carehood at workplaces. We, at Avtar are at the forefront of fostering inclusion at workplaces. We enable organizations to build a workplace culture that exudes sense of belongingness for every individual to rise to their fullest of potentials. We are thrilled to host the 2nd edition of The Power of I, a Virtual DEI conference on the theme – Hearts and Minds.”

At the conference, senior corporate leaders will discuss and deliberate on how power when heart-fully used and privilege when mindfully applied can address inequities at the workplace. The discussions will steer around how every individual has the power to create a difference towards making our world more equitable. Other key sessions will include speakers from across industry sectors to provide interesting Leadership Hacks, talk about their journeys to becoming an anti-fragile leader, role models who live with Intersecting aspects of Identities and so on. Inspiring leaders from Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, HP Inc., Pegasystems, Publicis Sapient India, Sun Life Asia Service Centers, ZS in India and Capgemini Technology Services India Limited will share their narratives of authentic management of disappointments and mindful optimism that got them to success milestones, along the way. They will also touch upon their experiences of helping their teams stay motivated through turbulent times.

The conference will also house a workshop – Bounce Back, Bounce Forward – Redefining Resilience by Dr Nandini Murali, who is the Principal Strategist, Intersectional Diversity and Mental Health, at Avtar Group. The workshop will explore various aspects of resilience or the ability to bounce back and then bounce forward in the face of adversity or challenges.

For further details, please log on to: https://www.avtarinc.com/events/eventsdetails/thepowerofi2021

