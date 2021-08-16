TMT Law Practice Roars Nationwide Expansion Across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Bhuvaneshwar

Business Wire IndiaTMT Law Practice, one of India’s premier law firms in the Technology, Media, and Telecoms space, has recently opened new offices across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Bhuvaneshwar.

In addition to Abhishek Malhotra, Founding & Managing Partner, the Firm now has Sapna Chaurasia, Aahna Mehrotra, Meghana Chandorkar, Naomi Chandra and Ricab Chand as the other Partners.

Headquartered in New Delhi, the firm opened up an additional office in the capital, to address its diversified practice area growth. The new premises house the non-litigation team that takes care of IP prosecution and advisory, Corporate & Commercial, Data Protection, FinTech, Digital Healthcare, AgriTech, Commercial Space, Policy & Regulatory, Competition, Employment & Compliance.

The firm also moved to a bigger office in Nariman Point, Mumbai. The Mumbai office is now a 12 member team including 4 Partners, three of whom came on board this year to add to the existing Disputes team and strengthen the practice in Media & Entertainment, M&A, and Corporate Commercial services.

Speaking on the expansion, Abhishek Malhotra, Managing Partner, TMT Law Practice, said, “I am glad that our clients have entrusted us with responsibilities that needed us to grow in numbers and specialists. Coupled with our strategic plans to foray into new geographies, we are now well equipped to provide the entire gamut of services under one umbrella organization, leveraging the strengths and backgrounds of our lawyers and associates to offer complete solutions to issues arising in the TMT sectors.”

The new office in Bengaluru is currently under the leadership of Ricab Chand, Partner, and specializes in Disputes in the domain of Insolvency & Bankruptcy, Indirect Tax, Intellectual Property, and Real Estate. The firm is already servicing Start-Ups in the Gaming, Healthcare, FinTech, Data Protection, and Commercial Space domains from its headquarters in New Delhi.

The Bhubaneswar office is currently being led by Laban Das, an Associate Partner, and Soumitra Bose, Senior Associate. This office will be a leap step towards addressing both current and prospective work in the eastern belt in addition to the border sharing markets Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Key focus areas would remain Dispute Resolution, Corporate & Commercial, FinTech, Insurance, M&A, and representation of Not-For-Profit entities/Trusts.

The 50 member firm is now muscled with 7 Partners and 3 Associate Partners.

