Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Lotus Insights India Announces the Launch of Finsights.biz, Business Intelligence and Remote Audit Platform for Tally Users

By Aug 16, 2021

Business Wire IndiaFinsights.biz is a Business Intelligence Application for Entrepreneurs, Chartered Accountants and Bookkeepers. The app is made available on Web and Mobile platforms.
 
With an extremely User-Friendly Mobile Interface, Finsights facilitates Entrepreneurs to stay on top of their Finances by easing the access and understandability of Tally Information to Entrepreneurs. Users can set custom alerts and automation to receive WhatsApp alerts on Business Transactions of their choice. Entrepreneurs can derive business insights from their Tally Data from anywhere and seamlessly access and share Ledger reports through WhatsApp and emails.

Finsights.biz also allows Auditors to audit their Clients’ Tally Data on the web from anywhere and keep track of all audit points. With Finsights.biz, Chartered Accountants can continuously stay connected with their Client’s Tally Data and seamless switch between multiple Clients.
 
Finsights strives to provide an intuitive platform that helps bridge the gap between Entrepreneurs/ CA’s and their Tally Data.

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Durex TBBT, AFCSR and PVR Nest Join Hands to Deliver Smiles to Orphan and Vulnerable Children on World AIDS Day 2023

dssenthil Dec 1, 2023
Uncategorized

Saint-Gobain Gyproc India Launches Revolutionary Range of Building Products with Enhanced Performance, Design and Durability

dssenthil Dec 1, 2023
Uncategorized

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on USD 1 bn sale of GCC Business by Aster DM Healthcare

dssenthil Dec 1, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Durex TBBT, AFCSR and PVR Nest Join Hands to Deliver Smiles to Orphan and Vulnerable Children on World AIDS Day 2023

Uncategorized

Saint-Gobain Gyproc India Launches Revolutionary Range of Building Products with Enhanced Performance, Design and Durability

Uncategorized

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on USD 1 bn sale of GCC Business by Aster DM Healthcare

Uncategorized

VAAN Electric Moto Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Satheesh Kumar, Ex Group CEO of Anna Kitex as CFO/Deputy CEO

%d bloggers like this: