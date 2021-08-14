This Independence Day, Celebrate Your Freedom with a Fullerton India Personal Loan

Business Wire IndiaFullerton India Credit Company is a leading financial institution offering premier services to the people of India. On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, the company has taken the initiative to support their customers’ dreams by offering Personal Loans up to Rs 25 lakh. Fullerton India celebrates the return to personal freedom using the special #KaroHarSapnaSakaar campaign. Through this campaign, Fullerton India empathizes with people who were restricted due to the pandemic. Thanks to the vaccinations available, people can now feel free to go out again, live their lives again. In case of any unfulfilled aspirations or dreams which needs extra funding, Fullerton India offers quick and easy personal loans, starting at only 11.99%* per annum.

At Fullerton India online Personal Loans are easy to apply with quick processing and disbursal. The company offers an end-to-end digital application process with online documentation and approval. Customers can avail the loan, as per their requirement and eligibility, from the convenience and safety of their homes.

Fullerton India Offers Two Swift and Convenient Ways to Apply for Personal Loans:



Fullerton India’s Website: Customers can simply log on to the Fullerton India website to apply for a quick personal loan. They must navigate to the ‘Apply Now button, which will direct them to an application form asking for their requirement and personal details. Upon filling in the mandatory information, the website will take them to the documents section, where the customers must upload scanned copies of the required documents. As soon as the personal loan application is received, Fullerton India instantly takes it through verification processes and lets the applicant know the viability of the approval.



Fullerton India’s Instaloan App: Fullerton India also offers personal loans through the Fullerton India Instaloan app. This app is available for all smartphones running on Android as well as iOS platforms. Customers can check their eligibility, apply for a personal loan and track their application in real-time through the app itself. Only basic information and scanned copies of documents are required to apply for the loan on the Fullerton India InstaLoan app. The process is entirely digital and paperless to make it convenient for the customers.



Unique Features of Fullerton India’s Personal Loans:

Fullerton India offers personal loans of a high amount with minimal eligibility requirements.

The personal loan can be repaid in easy customizable EMIs decided as per the borrower’s requirement. Customers can choose a comfortable tenure between 12 to 60 months. Fullerton India also offers a personal loan EMI calculator, a free access tool available 24×7 on the company’s website and the Instaloan app (for salaried borrowers only), to help borrowers make an informed decision.

To ensure complete transparency, Fullerton India gives full disclosure of all the application and processing fees in the loan agreement. Customers are not subjected to any hidden terms, conditions or charges.

Fullerton India also believes in rewarding its loyal customers by offering multiple benefits to existing borrowers. A borrower with a relationship with the lending company may be eligible for a top-up on an existing loan.

Fullerton India’s digital application process extends to customer support too. Fullerton India customers can access their loan accounts and download their loan statements dynamically using the customer login available on the website, or through the Fullerton India m-connect app. Applicants looking for a loan as well as existing Fullerton India customers can speak to DIA chatbot through the company’s website. For those who prefer the human touch, they can always contact Fullerton India through the toll free number or by visiting the nearest branch.

