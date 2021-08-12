Hillstone Networks Introduces New Stand-alone SD-WAN Solution

Business Wire India

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of infrastructure protection solutions, today released a dedicated version of its software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) solution as part of its Hillstone Security Management Platform (HSM) 5.0 release. Hillstone’s stand-alone SD-WAN solution addresses the increasing need for more bandwidth, as well as improved network availability and quality requirements to better serve latency-sensitive apps, and to ensure that today’s hybrid workforce have the secure networking infrastructure they need to remain productive.

The race to the cloud accelerated by the ongoing pandemic, an increasingly hybrid and mobile workforce who demand quality user experience, as well as edge computing are the primary drivers for a secure SD-WAN solution. Hillstone delivers with advanced SD-WAN capabilities that include:

Simplified orchestration with advanced overlay automation and zero-touch provisioning, enables provisioning of devices in field deployment with preconfigured settings to significantly reduce configuration overhead, speed up delivery of services and increase reliability, especially in large-scale deployments.

Global unified network visibility with dynamic health monitoring, provides not only real-time alarms through webUI, email or social apps, but also brings enhanced data and statistics for further troubleshooting and optimization.

Optimized application performance with intelligent routing and content awareness, boosts and optimizes app performance, ensuring an optimum user experience by intelligently steering traffic based on the app(s) or service(s), and the policy(s) enforced.

“Organizations today still struggle with how to balance supporting and securing a hybrid workforce against the backdrop of an increasing potential of cyberattacks,” says Tim Liu, Co-founder, and CTO at Hillstone Networks. “We designed the Hillstone SD-WAN solution with fully integrated security to address the critical pain points triggered by today’s business needs and market trends, and to ensure that IT teams can reliably and efficiently secure their networks and apps, while delivering a great experience for their end-users.”

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks’ proven Infrastructure Protection solutions provide enterprises and service providers with the visibility and intelligence to comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against multilayer, multistage cyberthreats. Favorably rated by leading analysts and trusted by global companies, Hillstone protects from the edge to cloud with improved total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

