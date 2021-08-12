CORRECTING and REPLACING Capital Online Selects Juniper Networks to Accelerate Cloud Business Transformation to Support Global Business Growth

Business Wire India

CAPITAL ONLINE SELECTS JUNIPER NETWORKS TO ACCELERATE CLOUD BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION TO SUPPORT GLOBAL BUSINESS GROWTH

Juniper’s experience-first networking solutions were selected for converged cloud networking infrastructure, supporting Capital Online to build a new generation smart network architecture to drive the rapid growth of its global cloud business

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Capital Online, a global data center and cloud service provider, selected Juniper Networks to build an expanded network infrastructure to support its ever-growing cloud business while simplifying network operations management through automation.

China’s cloud computing industry has experienced robust growth in recent years and is expected to reach 367.05 billion yuan by 2023. As one of the few cloud service providers in China that can offer both IDC and cloud computing services, Capital Online is committed to enabling the development of the overall digital economy by providing products and services beyond its customers’ expectations. In line with the latest network technology trends and its own business demands, Capital Online has built and widely deployed a network architecture that is oriented to cloud-network convergence.

Alongside Juniper’s experience-first approach to networking solutions, Capital Online is able to rapidly grow its cloud business globally, while delivering a superior end-user experience for its customers.

News Highlights:

With the implementation of Juniper® Apstra’s open, multi-vendor intent-based networking design, Capital Online is able to transform its data center operations by leveraging AI-driven automation. This allows for greater flexibility and more predictable outcomes across their data center operations while providing the building blocks of a strong foundation for the development of a self-driving network (SDN).

By deploying Juniper Networks® QFX Series Switches, MX Series Universal Routing Platforms and SRX Series Services Gateways, Capital Online is well-positioned to develop a secure cloud-network convergence infrastructure that can seamlessly grow with its evolving data center needs and meet the demands of its thriving business.

Supporting Quotes:

“Capital Online is at the center of China’s digital economic expansion, and Juniper is excited to be driving this growth alongside them. By applying industry-leading insights, automation, security and AI, we are relentlessly committed to constantly improving the network experience for our customers. As more organizations continue to place an increasing focus on automated network operations and maintenance (O&M) in this era of explosive data growth, AI-driven interconnected data centers have become crucial to the technological development of businesses today, and we are proud to be able to play such a significant role in this transformation.”

— Jing Youhao, Chief Technology Officer, China, Juniper Networks

“Juniper Networks and Capital Online share the same views in the philosophy of network technology development, including open networks, cloud-network convergence and self-driving networks. Through the strategic partnership with Juniper Networks, we were able to massively upgrade and expand our global network infrastructure efficiently to continue our technology advancement. With strong support and technology innovation from Juniper Networks, Capital Online will be able to achieve the design goals of an open, simple and smart network architecture that is oriented to cloud-network convergence such as converged backbone (CBB) and unified fabric architecture (UFA). As such, we are able to provide customers with better and a wider variety of network services.”

— Xu Xiaohu, Chief Architect, Capital Online

“Our collaborative partnership with Capital Online has resulted in building a strong foundation for the future development of the Internet Data Center industry in China amidst the ongoing technological transformation. We look forward to supporting the ever-growing business needs of Capital Online and strengthening its leadership position through the implementation of our cutting-edge solutions by delivering on an experience-centric network – all while driving the long-term development of China’s digital industry.”

— Norman Lam, VP & Managing Director, China, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources:

For more information on Capital Online, please refer to:http://www.capitalonline.net/

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

