LifeSpeak Partners with India’s Leading Employee Assistance Program to Bring Preventive Mental Health Solution to its Clients

LifeSpeak (TSX: LSPK), the mental health and wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, today announced and, as referenced in its recently filed prospectus, it had further expanded its global footprint in the Asia-Pacific market (APAC) by partnering with India’s leading employee assistance program (EAP) provider – 1to1help.net. LifeSpeak’s micro-learning mental health and wellbeing solution will be embedded in a new and exclusive 1to1help.net offering designed to support C-Suite executives in their personal and professional lives. Through this partnership, 1to1help.net joins a fast-growing global community of LifeSpeak partners and customers.

“Executives at leading organizations around the world have faced an increasing number of challenges as they continue to manage their organizations while ensuring that their people are taken care of. Those challenges have never been as numerous and diverse,” said Michael Held, CEO, and founder of LifeSpeak. “Our mental health and wellbeing platform has helped millions of employees at organizations across the globe, and we are delighted to work with 1to1help.net, an organization that has been at the forefront of providing wellness resources to extend this benefit to leaders in India.”

The partnership will provide 1to1help.net’s C-Suite Executive Cohort access to LifeSpeak’s extensive library of expert-led micro-learning videos on mental health, stress management and resilience, professional development, parenting and caregiving, and preventive care health topics. The cohort, which consists of an exclusive group of senior leaders in India, will gain access to LifeSpeak’s wellness content as part of 1to1help.net’s soon-to-launch new Leadership product platform.

“The individuals in our C-Suite Executive Cohort operate under immense levels of stress as they continue to lead their companies during this uncertain time, and managing their wellbeing and mental health is critical. We need to bring only the highest quality of support to these high-performing executives, and LifeSpeak is a perfect fit,” said Meeta Gangrade, Chief Digital & Operation Officer at 1tothelp.net. “By tapping into LifeSpeak’s carefully vetted and curated expert-led content, we have the utmost confidence that we’re providing the best available resources to help these executives navigate the challenges they face.”

The LifeSpeak platform is comprised of thousands of video training sessions, podcasts, tip sheets, and other proprietary content developed and curated by hundreds of world-renowned experts in their fields. As an online platform accessible through any device, it provides users with the support they need, wherever and whenever they need it. The value LifeSpeak provides organizations and their teams is reflected by the 94+ percent renewal rate among its customer base.

About 1to1help.net

Founded in 2001, 1to1help.net is India’s leading Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provider. We offer Psychological Counselling and comprehensive Wellness solutions that help employees deal with various work-life challenges like stress, anxiety, parenting, relationship issues both pre & post marital, work-life balance, etc. We currently support 800 clients and cover 3.5 million lives through our team of 250+ counsellors across 60+ locations in India. We also provide services in the areas of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH), Shiftwork Lifestyle Management, Healthy Maternity, Diversity & Inclusion, Diet and Nutrition and other wellness services.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak is a leading software-as-a-service provider of a platform for mental health and total wellbeing education for organizations committed to taking care of their employees and customers. With 17+ years of experience creating and curating thousands of expert-led micro-learning videos and other digital content, LifeSpeak’s proprietary library’s depth and breadth of easily consumable content helps companies around the world support their people anytime and anywhere. LifeSpeak serves a diverse global client base across many industries and sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurance providers, and other health technology firms. To learn more, follow LifeSpeak on LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/lifespeak-inc), or visit www.LifeSpeak.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the embedding of the Company’s resources into the 1to1 Mindspring solution for the CXO group. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and risk and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such assumptions include the number of users covered by our agreement and such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the fact that a fewer number of users may be covered by our agreement than expected, the agreement may not be renewed after its initial term and the other factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Prospectus filed on SEDAR. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and LifeSpeak does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

