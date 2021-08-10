First Sentier Investors Integrate With Flowlinx via FlexTrade’s FlexTRADER EMS for Access to Liquidity Data in Emerging Markets

Business Wire India

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems and First Sentier Investors, a global asset management group focused on providing high quality, long-term investment capabilities to clients, today announced that the Flowlinx liquidity is available via the FlexTRADER EMS.

Flowlinx simplifies block liquidity search in Emerging and Frontier market equities. The Flowlinx integration with FlexTrade will allow clients such as First Sentier Investors to access local block liquidity data and make it easier to navigate the challenging liquidity landscape across Emerging and Frontier geographies seamlessly and efficiently.

Todd Prado, Global Head of Dealing at First Sentier Investors said: “Our partnership with FlexTrade is like an extension to our development team. This integration with Flowlinx allows our team to better source liquidity in the harder to reach markets. This helps us automate workflow and communication with counterparts from within the multi-asset FlexTRADER EMS.”

Yan Gloukhovski, Founder of Flowlinx said: “We are proud to work with First Sentier Investors, a highly regarded specialists in emerging markets equities and are delighted to be part of the FlexTRADER EMS. It’s been a pleasure working with the FlexTrade team, who are so open to innovative third-party solutions benefiting their clients.

“Our data connectivity network aggregates and streamlines pre-trade information from local brokerages across more than 30 Emerging and Frontier markets. All contributions are automated, eliminating manual input and bringing reliable, actionable information to the surface. Information is delivered via a unique relationship-based protocol leading to meaningful and actionable conversations.”

James Hammond, Vice President Business Development – APAC at FlexTrade Systems stated: “This project demonstrates the engineering-driven culture at FlexTrade and the collaborative relationship we have with our clients. We are delighted to support First Sentier Investors by integrating directly with Flowlinx. This workflow provides easy access for traders to participate and consume data via the FlexTRADER EMS. When technology is built with openness in mind it helps to remove the friction that often comes with third party integration.”

About FlexTrade Systems

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER®, the world’s first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors (formerly Colonial First State Global Asset Management) is a global asset management group focused on providing high quality, long-term investment capabilities to clients. We bring together independent teams of active, specialist investors who share a common commitment to responsible investment principles.

About Flowlinx

A London based capital markets start-up, Flowlinx (previously Zeroflows) simplifies block liquidity search in Emerging and Frontier market equities.

Flowlinx allows asset managers and brokerages to search and exchange block liquidity information, guiding users to actionable and reliable liquidity sources. At the same time, Flowlinx streamlines workflows, by automating communication processes between local and international counterparties.

Flowlinx currently serves 165 market participants, including 75 asset managers and 90 brokerages across 30 markets. For more information please visit our website https://flowlinx.com.

