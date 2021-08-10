Diligent Introduces the Most Comprehensive ESG Solution on Modern GRC Platform

Business Wire India

Diligent Corporation, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk and compliance (GRC), announced today the launch of the marketplace’s most comprehensive ESG software solution – Diligent ESG– on its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform. Diligent ESG is powered in part by the newly announced acquisition of Accuvio and builds on the company’s recent acquisitions of Galvanize and Steele Compliance.

Diligent’s holistic, purpose-built ESG platform will empower organizations to address the seminal components of ESG that matter most to their stakeholders as they strive to meet current reporting requirements while also planning and preparing for the future. The solution will act as a nexus for ESG data from diverse sources to support goal setting, risk monitoring and stakeholder reporting, including to the board of directors, across diversity, climate, workforce safety, third-party risk, cyber, and more.

“Leaders today face an uphill battle in trying to establish impactful ESG programs and demonstrate progress: lack of clarity around where to start, manual processes with data in disparate systems, and a fragmented reporting landscape,” said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. “Now, they can count on Diligent’s agile platform to track their risk, compliance, and ESG data in one place, establish ESG targets, and implement the governance structures to achieve those targets. With a comprehensive ESG solution at their fingertips, our clients will be able to respond with confidence to evolving regulations and investor preferences through a broader GRC practice.”

“It’s no secret that current business information systems are not designed with ESG reporting in mind,” said Matt DiGuiseppe, head of Diligent’s ESG Center of Excellence. “We are excited to offer a solution that can transform information scattered across even the most complex multinational organizations into a comprehensive, actionable ESG dataset, leverages mature capabilities battle-tested for over 30 years in the audit and compliance world.”

With Diligent ESG, public and private organizations – regardless of where they are in their program maturity – will have a sophisticated solution to help them build and enhance their ESG program, evaluate and track progress toward their goals, and integrate the data into their corporate strategy. Key features and functionality will include:

Automated data collection through robotic process automation that connects to multiple internal platforms and monitors performance against ESG objectives in real time

Collection, calculation, and reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the entire value chain (scopes, 1, 2, and 3) – all in a way that is completely auditable

Customizable reports and real-time dashboards support clear, consistent communication with internal and external stakeholders, including regulators, focused on ESG performance

Seamless connection of internal ESG data with third-party data, facilitating benchmarking relative to peers and the market

Validation of how ESG programs are impacting public sentiment and assessing governance practices and executive compensation against a database of global peers, leveraging Diligent’s data and analytics

About Diligent Corporation

Diligent is the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, serving more than one million users from over 25,000 organizations around the globe. Our modern GRC platform ensures boards, executives and other leaders have a holistic, integrated view of audit, risk, information security, ethics and compliance across the organization. Diligent brings technology, insights and confidence to leaders so they can build more effective, equitable and successful organizations.

