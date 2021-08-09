Wipro Appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnerships Lead.



With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with best-in-class sales and service techniques to Wipro. He will lead Wipro’s efforts across all partnerships.



Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over eleven years. His most recent role was as the Managing Director, National Sales & GTM Leader – Cloud, where he oversaw go-to-market activity and created joint go-to-market campaigns with AWS, Microsoft, Google, VMWare, Oracle Cloud and Salesforce/Mulesoft. Prior to his Cloud role, Eichenholz was part of the leadership team that founded Deloitte Digital and established an ecosystem of partners and offerings centered around Salesforce. He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.



Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer.



“As clients accelerate their cloud programs and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience,” said Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Limited. “I am thrilled that Jason will be leading our Global Partnerships. He brings to Wipro extensive Cloud experience, relationships with several of our key partners and a passion for growth. He will have a strong team of leaders from across our business who will define and champion our success with our partners and with our clients.”



“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Global Partnerships organization and help our clients take advantage of the latest cloud and digital technologies to accelerate their business,” said Jason Eichenholz. “With the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and Wipro’s industry expertise, we will look to expand existing technology partnerships, develop new ones, and architect innovative, industry specific solutions and ecosystems that we can bring to our clients.”

