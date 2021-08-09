Retail ME Honours Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar With the Coveted Retail ME ICONS Award in Dubai

Business Wire India

Masala King Dr. Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, Chairman & Managing Director of Al Adil Trading Co., Dubai was recently honoured with the Retail ME ICONS Award recognizing his passion and contribution to the advancement of the retail industry in the MENA region. Retail ME revealed its long-awaited list of the Top Retail Leaders in the region at an impressive ceremony hosted at JW Marquis, Business Bay in Dubai. Dr. Datar received the award from Mr. Mohammed Al – Tahaineh, General Manager – Projects, DAMAC, Dubai. Guests of honour at the event included Ms. Laila Mohammed Suhail, CEO – Alliance and Partnership, Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing.



Dr. Datar, popularly known as the Masala King, upon receiving the prestigious award said, “it is a great honour to be recognized by Retail ME, which is one of the most credible media houses in the world. This is yet another achievement for our Al Adil Group which is UAE’s leading name for Indian spices and masalas. It is a great privilege to be honoured by Retail ME and winning the coveted Retail ME ICONS award is an acknowledgement of our pioneering leadership in the business of retail in MENA. As I understand that stringent guidelines were followed by Retail ME, this recognition will enable me and my team to add more responsibility to what we do. This will motivate us to provide enhanced value to our customers in a socially responsible manner. I wish to thank Retail ME for providing me with this honour, which is also a reflection of the support I get from my beloved wife Vandana Datar, my dear sons Hrishikesh and Rohit and also my dedicated team of employees.”



According to a note from the award organisers, the retailers who have won have demonstrated great leadership with clear examples of innovation. The objective behind the Retail ME ICONS award is to bring to the notice of the world who the top retailers in the region are. A Pioneer is someone who sees potential, builds the courage to lay out the foundation with the grit to explore and push boundaries. They are the entrepreneurs, initiators and the first movers that have built the thriving retail ecosystem that is paramount to the region’s economy and Al Adil has been recognized in this category.



Al Adil Trading under the dynamic leadership of Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar has been instrumental in bringing 9000 Indian products in the UAE with a network of 49 outlets and is all set to open their 50th outlet soon. The group also produces more than 700 products within categories like readymade flours, spices, pickles, jams, Namkeen and instants, under its own brand Peacock. For the last 36 years, Dr. Datar has been serving the Indian community in the Gulf region with authentic, hygienic and secure Indian food stuff. His group’s Indian arm, Masala King Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd. is successfully operating from Mumbai. Al Adil Group has established special trade routes in USA, Canada, Kenya, Switzerland, Italy, Eretria, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

