Accor Live Limitless Now Offers Reward and Status Points on Social Events

Accor expands its lifestyle loyalty programme – Accor Live Limitless for members to earn Reward and Status points when organising events for their loved ones exclusively at any Accor hotels in India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. These include social gatherings such as birthday parties, weddings and other celebrations booked before 31 July 2021 to be organised on or before 31 December 2021.



Members of Accor Live Limitless can earn 1 point for every 2 Euros spent on the events they organise and can enjoy benefits from these gatherings that are usually experienced by corporates and other businesses.



Kerrie Hannaford, Vice President – Commercial, Accor India & South Asia said “At Accor, we have been taking a renewed approach towards our existing partnerships and campaigns and continue providing our guests with the most memorable experiences curated by our loyalty programme ALL – Accor Live Limitless. We are excited for members of ALL to enjoy additional Reward points on social gatherings and events that they can later use for a host of benefits across our hotels.”

Whether one is looking for the perfect venue for a dream wedding, a celebratory setting for birthdays, baby showers or any social event, or require a well-equipped banquet hall, be rest assured that the nearby Accor hotel has a perfect venue for each and every need. Accor’s ALLSAFE label represents some of the most stringent cleaning standards & operational protocols in the world of hospitality, guests’ well-being is taken care of so that they can truly enjoy the celebration without any challenges.

To further elevate the celebrations, members will also enjoy double the Reward points for events held by 31 December 2021!



Know more about the offer – https://all.accor.com/loyalty-program/promotions-offers/bonus-offers/owm013962-001-weddings-events-meetings-imea-offer.en.shtml



Sign up to become an ALL member –https://all.accor.com/authentication/index.en.shtml#/register

