HCL Technologies Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has been recognized by Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, as a leader in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

The report evaluates companies that provide transformational IT outcomes and services, built and delivered with native Public Cloud infrastructure and platform services. HCL differentiated itself from the competition with its customized approach and breadth of offerings. With deep vertical capabilities and the ability to co-create solutions for industry clients, HCL helped its clients achieve IT transformation. HCL’s heavy investments in start-ups to help drive innovation, IP and vertical solutions with speed and agility is also a key reason 100 percent of client references recommend HCL for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

HCL views this recognition as a validation of its strong cloud culture, solutions, experience and in-house talent.

“We have built our public cloud capabilities, through dedicated ecosystem units that cater to the specialized needs of our customers and bring certainty in their cloud journeys,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head, Ecosystems, HCL Technologies. “Our Cloud Smart strategy is complemented by the breadth of our offering and the customized approach that we take to ensure long-term transformational value for our customers’ cloud investments.”

HCL Cloud Smart is a suite of industry-aligned offerings, capabilities, products and platforms to help enterprises build a smart and agile business driven by innovative cloud services and intelligent automation, cutting across all three business segments – IT and Business Service, Engineering and R&D Services, and Products and Platforms. Working with customers by leveraging a strategic ecosystem of partnerships with leading cloud providers and technology leaders, HCL Cloud Smart creates an adaptive portfolio of pioneering industry cloud-based solutions and services that meet the demands of modern businesses. It is powered by more than 40,000 certified cloud professionals, 3,000 industry use cases, 30 industry cloud solutions and 12,000 cloud assets, including 4,000 automation artifacts.

According to Gartner, “Providers in this market offer solutions designed to deliver transformational IT outcomes via cloud-native professional and managed services built exclusively from public hyperscale cloud infrastructure and platform services. Organizations seeking to use public clouds like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and other ‘hyperscale’ platforms engage with providers in this market to get the greatest transformational benefits from cloud services.”

Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Mark Ray, Tobi Bet, David Groombridge, Craig Lowery, DD Mishra, William Maurer, 02 August 2021,

Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner® research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner®’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner® disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner® and Magic Quadrant™ are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, client-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next generation digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2021 HCL had consolidated revenue of $10.54 billion. Its more than 175,000 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.hcltech.com

