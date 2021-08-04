MARC Opens Its 8th Office in India on the Occasion of Its 11th Anniversary

Business Wire IndiaMangal Analytics and Research Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (MARC), a pan India market research and analytics company opens its 8th office in Pune, Maharashtra on the occasion of its 11th anniversary. Over the last decade, the company has been awarded, recognized and acknowledged on several national platforms.

Focused on bringing about ‘Mangal’ for all stakeholders – clients, employees, partners and the society in general, MARC has emerged as one of the fastest growing management consulting and business advisory service providers in India. The company strives for providing SMEs with customized advisory services which enable them to overcome their pain points and create sustainable competitive advantage.

Headquartered in Goa, MARC operates from its 8 offices located in prime SME destinations across the country. MARC has established itself strongly in the market delivering specialized services in three key verticals namely Mergers and Acquisitions, Financial Analytics and Market research & feasibility studies. Progressing at a fast pace, the company has already served more than 300 SMEs across the country offering customized value added services. MARC’s rich clientele includes several leading and reputed names including Monginis master franchise in Goa, ISOIL Industria Spa, Optel Vision Inc, Magsons – the largest chain of superstores in Goa, Alcon Group, Astra Group and Planet Hollywood Resorts, to name a few. The Company is also appointed by leading consulting and transaction advisory firms to execute due diligence and project feasibility transactions across the country.

MARC’s office in Pune shall be represented by Mr. Manas Joshi, an expert in Central Excise, Customs and GST and Ms. Shruti Giradkar having rich experience in Income Tax and Auditing. Mr. Joshi and Ms. Giradkar expressed delight to be a part of MARC for promoting and providing MARC services in Pune region. They further stated that they were looking forward to a long term association with MARC.

On the occasion, Founder & Managing Director of MARC- Ashutosh Kharangate commented, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new office on the occasion of this milestone and would like to thank all our partners, clients, who stood by us and supported, for us to be able to build a world-class consulting firm based out of Goa.” He further added, “Besides offering pan India services, we have started working with established International consultants and have successfully executed niche financial projects. With this, we proudly announce our capabilities to serve in international markets such as Australia, USA, Europe, South America and Africa.”

MARC’s robust portfolio covers a wide range of, best in class, services that are delivered by a team of expert professionals including Chartered Accountants, Strategic Planners, Engineers, Company Secretaries, LLBs and MBAs. MARC provides services across two major verticals – Transaction advisory and management consulting. Transaction advisory covers services in mergers and acquisitions, project feasibility studies and profitability analyses while Management Consulting service offerings are focused towards providing real-time support to improve the accounting, financial and operational systems.

Here’s a glimpse of the major offerings:

Project Feasibility Services – As an effort to reduce failures, MARC’s team conducts a thorough research on any proposed business or expansions. This research entails making an assessment of revenue one can generate over the next 3-5 years. It also includes detailed assessment of costs, both initial and operational, making it easy to gauge Profitability & ROI.

Financial Analytics – The efforts are invested to aid businesses achieve profitability. The client’s financial statements and other records are assessed to identify loopholes and suggest ways and means of improving profitability. MARC also specializes in developing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which enable protection against income leakages while ensuring smooth operations. MARC handles financial analytics for companies that are global leaders and also holds expertise in developing complex financial models for their clients across diversified sectors.

Mergers and Acquisitions –MARC’s outstanding team brings a proven finesse with it for preparing the right documents for investors and obtaining the right valuation; and also providing legal support towards ensuring that clauses affecting the financial interest of the client are well protected. Due diligence is their core forte and they are hired across the country to execute challenging assignments. MARC’s managements previous association with the Big 4s also ensures top-notch quality of the deliverable.

Internationalization – MARC empowers businesses to find and explore inbound and outbound markets across borders. Depending on the product/service, MARC’s counterparts look for the right match after a thorough research and also suggest the best entry strategy.

Ashutosh added, “We want to expand our footprints in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through collaboration with other traditional consulting firms and provide our clients with specialized business advisory support. MARC is keen on making Goa and India, the hub of execution of complex analytics for the world. We are serving as a part of an international network to achieve our goal and this will enable us to support ‘the PM’s vision of ‘Make in India’ in Analytics.”



