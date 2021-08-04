Enedym, Inc. Announces Two New Appointments To Board of Directors

Business Wire India

Enedym, Inc. (“Enedym”), the technology company thatdevelops next generation switched reluctance motors (SRMs), electric propulsion, and electrified powertrains, announced today that it has appointed Robert Lee, former Vice President of Engines, Electrified Propulsion, and Advanced Powertrain Engineering at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Ron Harper, President and CEO of JFE Shoji Power Canada Inc., to its board of directors.

“We are so pleased to welcome Bob and Ron as new directors to Enedym’s board,” said Ali Emadi, Founder, President, and CEO of Enedym. “They join Enedym at an exciting time as we expand our operations and development capabilities in order to continue to transform the electric motor and electrified powertrain sector. Bob’s deep experience in the global automotive sector will bring valuable experience to our rapidly growing automotive electrification business. Ron’s expertise in manufacturing and supply chain management will be valuable in developing Enedym’s emerging global supply chain.”

Dr. Emadi added, “The addition of these directors complements our current board of directors’ skills and experiences. We are confident that both Bob and Ron will provide valuable perspectives as we execute our strategy and drive growth, and we look forward to their contributions.”

Bob Lee brings to Enedym a wealth of experience from more than 40 years in the automotive industry, having previously served as the Vice President of Engines, Electrified Propulsion, and Advanced Powertrain Engineering at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (now Stellantis). Mr. Lee is based in Brighton, Michigan, U.S.

Ron Harper currently serves as President and CEO of JFE Shoji Power Canada Inc., one of the largest providers of transformer cores, magnetic materials for electrical engineering applications and electrical engineering support and design services in North America. JFE Shoji Power Canada is part of the JFE Shoji Corporation electrical materials and products group, with supportive ownership from JFE Holdings of Japan. Mr. Harper is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

Enedym recently announced a $15 million financing round from an international group of strategic investors within the U.S., Canada, Europe, and India.

About Enedym, Inc.

Enedym is a technology start-up company from McMaster University. The company is headquartered at the McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Enedym has ownership of over 50 patents and pending patent applications and related inventions developed by the Canada Excellence Research Chair in Hybrid Powertrain Dr. Ali Emadi and his research group at the McMaster Automotive Resource Centre (MARC), McMaster University. Enedym’s vision is to reduce the cost of electric propulsion motors significantly and power a new paradigm in the electric motor industry through novel switched reluctance motor (SRM) drive technologies. Enedym aspires to help save the planet, one electric motor market at a time. To learn more about Enedym, please visit www.enedym.com and our YouTube channel at Enedym YouTube.

