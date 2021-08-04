Eden Realty Unveils Vision 2025

Business Wire India

Announces Allotment through Lottery for their Big Ticket Residential Project Solaris Shalimar

Plans To Develop 10 Million Sq. ft. of Residential Apartments By 2025

To Invest Rs 2,500 Crores On Developing Residential Projects By 2025

​Eden Realty Group, one of the leading real estate developers of Eastern India announced their Vision 2025 where they plan to develop 10 Million sq. ft. area across 10,000 apartments by 2025. The company announced Allotment through Lottery scheme for general public for their residential project Solaris Shalimar at Howrah comprising of 552 flats as a step towards fulfilling their vision. Solaris Shalimar has 8 Towers & 1500 flats in total.



“The pandemic has highlighted the need of purchasing a house amongst people rather than putting up with the uncertainty of rented apartments. Last year, during the first wave of COVID-19, the residential housing segment was rather inactive, but it quickly gained steam as the pandemic made people realize the actual value of owning their own homes. We believe that it’s the perfect time to invest in your home and what better than a home which is not only well-connected to the main city but also has ample state-of-the-art facilities to bring that balance in your personal and professional lives. We found Shalimar to be a vibrant and ideal destination for real estate development and thus decided to commence one of our most ambitious projects, Solaris Shalimar, here. We are investing Rs 2,500 crores across all our projects during this period of which we would be investing Rs 400 Crores on Solaris Shalimar,” said Mr Arya Sumant, Managing Director, Eden Realty Group.



Situated at an enviable location close to Shalimar Railway Station, Solaris Shalimar is spread across 9 acres. The project comprises of 8 Towers and 1500, 2 BHK and 3BHK apartments, with their prices starting from Rs. 21.75 Lakhs and Rs. 31.95 Lakhs respectively. The project is expected to be completed by 2025. The total built up area of the project will be 1.4 Million sq ft. The major USP of the project is that it is conveniently located and connected with major city destinations. Solaris Shalimar is only 5 minutes from Nabanna, the new state secretariat and equidistant from Vidyasagar Setu Toll Plaza and thus has excellent connectivity to the rest of the city through a network of bridges and flyovers. It is connected to Dalhousie, Park Street/Camac Street, Burrabazar, Gariahat, Salt Lake Sector V and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport all within 15 and 40 minutes. A Home at such a Location will never come at this Price.



“At Eden Realty Group we have always created something unique, that is clearly displayed in these projects, which have best-in-class interior and living amenities. Solaris Shalimar project is meticulously designed, with each of the G+12 towers having well-ventilated rooms, spacious lobbies, swanky club, gymnasium, swimming pool, banquet hall and Jogging as well as meditation zones. The project is also equipped with a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant and rainwater harvesting serving the objective of reducing the burden on our natural resources. The beautiful green environment provided by the planted trees will definitely transport you to another world. In the pandemic world, it’s very important to have a well-planned and eco-friendly neighbourhood which can help you live a much healthier and fuller life. We have delivered over 3 Million sq. ft. of residential projects and plan to deliver over 10 Million sq. ft. in the next 4 years,” said Mr Kumar Satyaki, Joint Managing Director, Eden Realty Group.



Apart from Solaris Shalimar, Eden Realty singly and jointly with their partners are developing Solaris Joka, Solaris City Serampore, Solaris Bonhooghly, Siddha Eden Lakeville and Z Residences.

