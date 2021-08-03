Press Release India

WNS Launches PRECIZON to Deliver Cloud-based Competitive Intelligence for Life Sciences Industry

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the formal introduction of PRECIZON, the company’s cloud-based Competitive Intelligence (CI) platform for the Pharma, Bio-pharma and Life Sciences industry.  PRECIZON provides companies with real-time CI curated from commercial and public data sources, and analyzed/presented using rich visualization techniques. The solution gives companies unprecedented access to granular data, advanced domain-centric analytics, and actionable insights resulting in enhanced decision-making and improved competitive positioning.

PRECIZON is customizable, scalable and easy-to-use, powered by WNS’ deep Pharma expertise and state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) models contextualized to CI needs. The robust AI / ML layer enables intelligence across the platform by collecting user-centric content and driving engagement. PRECIZON leverages complex search algorithms to evaluate the market landscape and drug approval timelines of competitors, providing Pharma companies with intelligent recommendations and unique views of the competitive landscape.
 
“Access to accurate, broad-based data sources and relevant analytical insights can give pharma companies a strategic advantage as they adapt to a complex market landscape, pricing pressures and evolving customer expectations. PRECIZON allows companies to prioritize R&D spends with a 360-degree real-time view shaped by agility, intelligent search algorithms, modularity and easy enterprise-wide access,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. 
 
The platform is customizable for personalized reporting, easily integrated with existing commercial data and BI tools, and accessible across devices.

