One in a Billion: The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition Launched

Exclusivity of highest order: Limited units available on BMW Online Shop.

Master craftsmanship: BMW Individual paintwork, exclusive wooden trims, BMW Individual badging and personalized embroidery.

Exclusive M Sport package with Design Pure Excellence luxury interiors.

New driver assistance systems and smooth automated driving functions.

BMW India has launched the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition today. BMW’s flagship model is presented in a new avatar with exclusive personalization, iconic M performance, and handcrafted precision. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, limited units of the Individual Edition can now be booked at shop.bmw.in.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Individual is now being locally produced in India at Plant Chennai for the first time. It represents bespoke personalization and gives a new dimension to the BMW 7 Series, an epitome of exclusivity and performance. This winning combination takes the story of contemporary luxury forward into the future by allowing customers to express their personality. The new BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is an exclusive limited edition that achieves a peerless symbiosis of performance and individualization.”

Limited units of the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition are available at INR 1,42,90,000.

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies, and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, log on to www.bmw.in.

The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition is available in two exciting BMW Individual metallic colours – Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey with exclusive leather ‘Nappa’ with extended contents/stitching – Mocha and Black combination upholstery.

The Design Pure Excellence interior package sets brilliant accents that underline the contemporary, luxurious and aesthetic character with unique craftsmanship. M Sport exterior and powerful engine produce an adrenalin-rich combination to set the hearts of motorsport fans pounding.

Customers of the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member’s only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main pillars: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.

BMW India Financial Services offer customized and flexible financial solutions as per individual requirements. BMW 360˚ offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind. Customers will enjoy a hassle-free ownership experience with low monthly payments and flexible end-of-term options. Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans starting at INR 51,700 for 3 years/40,000 kms.

The BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition.

The design of the BMW 7 Series is clearer, more modern and more emotional. Visually, the 7 makes a clear statement with an imposing presence, created by the distinctive front and rear design. The most striking feature is the BMW Individual special paint metallic finish in Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight technology enhance the commanding look. Dynamic character is emphasized by aerodynamically optimized bodywork elements of the M Sport package as standard. BMW Laserlight makes a striking impression and distributes light perfectly. An exclusive optional feature is the BMW Individual 20 light alloy wheels V-spoke style 628, painted in bicolour and 20 M light alloy wheels Star-spoke style 817 M.

Interior of the BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition offers unique and bespoke personalisation. Customizable embroidery on specially crafted BMW Individual Alcantara headrest and backrest cushions offer customers the chance to express their personality integrating harmoniously with the sophisticated polish of BMW Individual interior trim badging on the dashboard and centre console. The ‘BMW Individual’ emblem on the interior trims is a perfect fit with the design, signalling its special roots. The BMW Individual Alcantara headliner in Ivory White and Canberra Beige highlights the special quality that can be seen and felt. Interior trim offers a refined premium option with exclusive Nappa leather upholstery with extended contents and stitching. The new fine-wood trim with wooden inlays adds a touch to luxury to the roof handles clasp, rear seats belt clasp and rear-centre armrest cup holder and provides premium experience of the highest order. Generous levels of space, ambient lighting, ambient air package, Panoramic glass roof Sky Lounge with LED light graphics are few among the long list of features that create the perfect ambience. The Executive Lounge appointments maximize comfort with four-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable comfort seats, massage function and active seat ventilation. In addition to the above, the BMW Individual design composition includes the comfort access system, front and rear active seat ventilation, the front and rear seat heating, climate comfort laminated glass and windscreen, soft close function and welcome light carpet features as standard.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder produces an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 km/hr. in just 5.6 seconds.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch. Dynamic Damper Control improves ride quality and suspension by stabilizing all irregularities of the surface. The Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.

Rear-seat Entertainment Professional allows users to access the entertainment and navigation functions from the rear seats. It now comprises two 10.2 inch full-HD touch displays with a Blu-ray player. BMW Touch Command, the innovative system, offers a fully integrated control option for entertainment and comfort functions for the rear. The 7-inch tablet with touch function, which is integrated into the centre armrest and connected to the vehicle systems, can also be used outside the vehicle. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation. BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of several functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. High-end 16 speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats that is unique worldwide in the automotive sector.

New driver assistance systems and extended functions smooth the way to automated driving. The Lane Departure Warning component of the newly introduced BMW Driving Assistant now also has the lane return function. Range of state-of-the-art driver assistance systems includes Driving Assistant with Lane Change Warning, Rear Collision Warning, and Crossing Traffic Warning. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking, and steering. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of parking or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. With the Remote-Control Parking function, a driver can manoeuvre the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key.

BMW safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

