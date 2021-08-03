Moody’s ESG Solutions Launches Solution to Help Investors Assess Alignment With UN Global Compact

Business Wire India

Moody’s ESG Solutions announced today the launch of its Global Compact Screening tool, which allows market participants to evaluate companies’ alignment with the principles set by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Sustainable investment is rising both in volume and as a percentage of assets under management (AUM) globally. Amid this growing focus on responsible investing, Moody’s Global Compact Screening tool provides financial institutions with essential data for portfolio and risk management as well as reporting. It helps investors integrate global ESG standards into their portfolio management practices and develop socially responsible investing (SRI- labelled) funds and indices, while allowing asset owners to evaluate the ESG risk exposure of their portfolio holdings. This type of screening is critical for market participants who are increasingly seeking to follow UNGC standards in their sustainability journey, particularly as concerns over greenwashing persist.

“By committing to integrating sustainability in their portfolios, investors and other market participants can set the stage for long-term success and take shared responsibility for the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient future,” said Sabine Lochmann, Global Head of Moody’s ESG Measures. “Our Global Compact Screening tool aids responsible investment decisions by evaluating companies’ strategies and operations against the UNGC principles.”

Moody’s Global Compact Screening currently provides:

Assessments for approximately 5,000 listed companies globally covering 36 datapoints

0-100 scores and controversy screening on the UNGC’s Human Rights, Labour Rights, Environmental and Anti-Corruption principles

Negative screening for activities that contravene the UNGC Exclusionary Principles

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody’s data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

For more information visit Moody’s ESG hub at www.moodys.com/esg.

