DigitalEd Announces Growth Investment From PSG

Business Wire India

Today, DigitalEd announces a growth investment from PSG; a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies. DigitalEd provides a SaaS-based digital learning platform called Möbius, focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. PSG is DigitalEd’s sole outside investor. Financial terms were not disclosed.

DigitalEd was founded in 2018 with a simple and resonant mission – to shape the world through digital learning. DigitalEd provides individual learning, in a shared world, allowing students to acquire knowledge at a guided, self-defined pace. DigitalEd currently supports over 300 educational institutions worldwide, administering over 20 million tests and assignments, supporting online learning for world-class universities, institutes of technology, and community colleges.

Möbius is an innovative and comprehensive platform for STEM education. The platform is designed to reduce the time educators need to spend on administrative tasks, traditionally required for course preparation and grading, allowing them to maximize time spent teaching and interacting with students. The platform focuses on student success by providing educators with high-quality course content created by STEM curriculum experts. Möbius can deliver coursework and monitor student performance with analytics. For students, Möbius provides an interactive digital learning environment that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, providing sophisticated automatic marking and immediate, focused student feedback.

“We are extremely proud of the ongoing adoption of Möbius, and how it has allowed online education to enhance and improve traditional education,” said Jim Cooper, Founder and CEO of DigitalEd. “We believe the PSG team understands and is committed to our founding vision. In our view, they are a perfect partner for DigitalEd, as we seek to continue to expand the Möbius platform to empower educators by both measuring and improving the learning experience.”

“We believe DigitalEd has a robust and highly scalable platform which is uniquely positioned for growth amid the rising demand for both e-learning tools and STEM education,” said Chris Andrews, Principal at PSG. “We look forward to working alongside Jim, Christina and the rest of DigitalEd’s talented team in an effort to accelerate the company’s growth through product innovation, strategic go-to-market initiatives and continued focus on user experience.”

“Everything we do at DigitalEd is grounded in optimizing the experiences and successes of students,” said Christina Perdikoulias, President of DigitalEd. “We are excited to partner with PSG and continue our commitment to providing high-quality, individualized and accessible education at scale.”

Stikeman Elliot LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisors to PSG. Gowlings WLG, Grant Thornton LLP and Tyton Partners served as advisors to DigitalEd.

About DigitalEd

DigitalEd is a cloud-based software company devoted to improving student educational success. At DigitalEd, we have used our beliefs, values and core pillars of software development to build the Möbius platform; an innovative and comprehensive learning platform for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.To learn more about DigitalEd, visit: www.digitaled.com

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 80 companies and facilitated over 325 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005210/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...