In Support of the International Summer Games in Tokyo, Everbridge Providing New Risk Data Intelligence Feed to Safeguard Visitors, Business Operations, and Traveling Workers

Business Wire India

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its customized data-driven Situational Awareness and Risk Intelligence reporting focused on the ongoing International Games in Tokyo, to help safeguard traveling workers, attendees, supply chain and business operations in the vicinity of the Summer Games.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005189/en/

In Support of the International Summer Games in Tokyo, Everbridge Launches New Risk Data Intelligence Feed to Safeguard Visitors, Business Operations, and Traveling Workers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Integrated into its larger CEM platform, Everbridge risk intelligence data feeds empower organizations to help keep traveling workers and visitors safe and informed, and impacted business operations resilient throughout the Games and Para Games taking place from July 23 to August 8 and from August 24 to September 5, respectively. The Risk Intelligence feed reports on many types of disruptions, including weather, traffic, COVID-19, general health, and other localized threats.

Though the pandemic considerably scaled back the 2020 Summer International Games – blocking international spectators from attending and capping attendance at 10,000 people – some 80,000 organizers, support personnel, members of the press, and others are attending from overseas, and approximately 11,000 athletes are participating in the events, generating continued COVID-19 concerns. Among other disruptions, Everbridge’s Risk Intelligence feed monitors and reports daily case numbers and transmissions to protect its customers’ staff and operations impacted by the Games.

At Everbridge’s Spring 2021 global Road to Recovery leadership symposium – which featured keynote sessions by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson – Dimitri van Zantvliet Rozemeijer, the Chief Information Security Officer for the Dutch Olympic Committee, spoke about preparation for the upcoming Games: “We had to reinvent how to engage with sponsors on site and we developed new ideas to connect to the onsite venues and to connect with the athletes in the Olympic Village when they’re done with their sports.”

“With the world’s eyes on the 2020 Summer Games, we’ve mobilized our resources to bring the best data and management practices to bear to help organizations remain resilient by mitigating disruptions stemming from the events in Tokyo,” said Dr. John Maeda, chief experience officer at Everbridge. “Organizations need strong visibility into local events in order to anticipate potential impacts to people and operations. Everbridge provides the most sophisticated technology in the industry for achieving enterprise-wide resilience by harvesting and filtering rapidly evolving information to provide the earliest, most accurate, and most comprehensive real-time situational awareness available today.”

Supporting customers across 18 countries in APAC, Everbridge solutions are deployed by leading APAC-headquartered businesses with a strong focus on financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, state & local government, healthcare, and utilities, enabling a growing ecosystem of regional resiliency.

The 2020 International Summer Games demonstrate the value of Everbridge’s CEM offering on a global scale, continuing the history of Everbridge’s technology being used to keep people safe during some of the world’s largest gatherings and events, including the annual famed championship football games in the U.S. Public safety agencies across the U.S. and around the globe adopted the CEM platform to manage large crowds, most recently by the City of New York for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and New Year’s Eve in Times Square, along with the City of Pasadena for the Rose Parade. The technology came into play during last year’s Big Game in Atlanta, the Boston and Philadelphia Marathons, the Pride Parade in San Francisco and elsewhere, and Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Emergency management officials also regularly rely on it during severe weather situations, including Hurricane Dorian in Florida, the California wildfires, and Cyclone Fani in India.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,700 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005189/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...