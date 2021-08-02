IIBM Institute Has Trained More Than 25000 Candidates

Business Wire IndiaIIBM Institute of Business Management is a leading technology-driven course provider which offers more than 40 industry sought-after courses in Management, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, various Programming Languages and Six Sigma. Over the past decade, it delivered numerous courses to more than 25,000 job aspirants. A huge surge by the job aspirants registered for the Data Science and AI were witnessed in the last year due to the large scale hiring of certified and trained Data Science Experts by the industry and its expected to increase in the coming years. IIBM Institute predicts that almost 70 percent of the total jobs in IT sector will be directly or indirectly related to Data Science the coming decade. IIBM’s internship program, which is provided as an add-on service to their students makes the candidates preferred by many IT companies. A few internationally accredited programs like PG Diploma in Management by IPMA, UK equip a graduate to land up in a managerial expat job. A lengthy lineup of dedicated and industry-experienced faculty obviously claims the credit of the high-quality academic delivery to their trainees.



Edtech Company since 2008

25000+ Learners

450+ Employees

40+ Courses

1,20,000 sq.ft Infrastructure

Member of AIMA, MMA, CII, D&B & FIEO

Received 9+ Award with many Big Platforms

We covered By big Media https://www.hindustantimes.com/brand-post/iibm-institute-of-business-management-bags-award-for-data-science-courses-101620297147199.html



The institute spreads over 1.2 lakhs Square feet building and has more than 450 staffs on roll. Recently, IIBM bagged the award ‘Emerging Data Science Institute of the Year’ by WBR Corp.

IIBM India offers programs specially designed for working professionals with Live Classes/recorded classes along with recorded lecture sessions. The Expert Faculty also provide doubt–clearing sessions on weekends.



Master Program in Business Administration – 11 Months

Executive Master Program in Business Administration – 11 Months

Master Program in Business Administration – 11 Months + 3 Certification

Master Program in Business Administration – 2 Year

Master Program in Business Administration – 2 Year + 3 Certification

Executive Master Program in Business Administration – 11 Months + 4 Certification

Master Program in Data Science and Analytics

Post Graduate Diploma in Management – IPMA, UK

These courses are online professional courses specially designed for the students as well as for the working professional who wishes to explore their career in Data science and machine learning niche or want to upgrade the marketability of their resume with the top trending professional qualification in Data science domain.



The Placement Cell of IIBM Institute relentlessly seeks prospective employers to place their candidates and they have fetched greater success in that by adopting regular as well as futuristic techniques by sending Job Alert Mails, Live Sessions on Training and Placement, Corporate Mentorship, mock interview etc. Till date, the placement cell successfully placed over 2500 candidates in various companies of repute.

If you want to offer your career a boost with added qualification and empowerment of data science or machine language courses, you may join today any one of the courses from the below link –

https://www.iibmindia.in/

For more assistance, you may call: 097590 02098

You may mail at: sales@iibmindia.in

