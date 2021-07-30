Velodyne Lidar Introduces Vella Development Kit for Building Autonomous Solutions

Business Wire India

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a new software development kit which allows customers to utilize the advanced capabilities of Velodyne’s Vella lidar perception software in their autonomous solutions. The Vella Development Kit (VDK) enables companies to accelerate time to market for bringing cutting-edge lidar capabilities to autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), mobile delivery devices, industrial robotics, drones and more.

VDK helps companies use their development resources more efficiently by reducing the time and effort required to integrate 3D lidar sensors into applications. The Vella processing features included in VDK translate raw point cloud data into richer, more descriptive information in real time. These higher-level perception outputs, such as object classification, velocity measurement, semantic scene segmentation and obstacle detection, can be directly used by autonomous system developers without deep knowledge or expertise in lidar processing.

Backed by machine learning algorithms trained on the massive datasets built by Velodyne, Vella’s perception capabilities enable autonomous mobility today in a wide range of operational design domains, such as urban roadways, highways, sidewalks and warehouses. VDK was developed with input from automakers, application developers and the Automated with Velodyne ecosystem.

VDK is designed to leverage the unique, powerful capabilities of Velodyne’s latest solid state Velarray H800 and Velarray M1600 lidar sensors, with support for additional sensors being added with each release. Customers with an active maintenance subscription will gain access to every future release of VDK, which will continue to be updated with the latest hardware support and processing features that Vella has to offer.

“The Vella Development Kit supports customers through the entire autonomous solution development lifecycle, from testing and evaluating sensors, to building initial proofs of concept, to demonstrating complete applications,” said Vishal Jain, Vice President of Software Engineering, Velodyne Lidar. “VDK enables developers and integrators to see the world differently by connecting them to the complete array of robust perception capabilities provided by Vella. They also have ongoing access to all the latest innovations that result from Velodyne’s continued leadership deploying lidar solutions throughout the world. VDK demonstrates Velodyne’s prowess in providing revolutionary sensors and software that allow companies to create autonomous solutions which transform lives through the advancement of safer mobility.”

Velodyne plans to expand the Vella Development Kit offering in the near future with two additional versions. VDK Lite will offer a smaller set of the most essential processing features at a lower price point. VDK Enterprise will provide a full range of design customization, new feature development and support services for the most demanding customer applications.

The Vella Development Kit currently includes one year of support and software updates. There is also the option of ongoing maintenance, with access to additional software releases and services. To purchase the VDK, please contact Velodyne Sales at 669.275.2526, sales@velodyne.com.

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodyne’s target markets, new products, development efforts, and competition. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include uncertainties regarding government regulation and adoption of lidar, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne’s and its customers’ businesses; Velodyne’s ability to manage growth; Velodyne’s ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne’s customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne’s products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; uncertainties related to Velodyne’s current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne’s intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne’s products and services. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Velodyne’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Velodyne’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Velodyne as of the date hereof, Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

