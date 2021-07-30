Toshiba Releases Arm® Cortex®-M4 Microcontrollers for Motor Control as First Products in the TXZ+TM Family Advanced Class

Business Wire India

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started the mass production of 12 new devices in the M4K group for motor control as the first products of the TXZ+TM family advanced class, and will start mass production of another 10 products in the M4M group in August 2021. Both the M4K and M4M groups of microcontrollers will be manufactured in a 40nm process, and belong to the TXZ4A+ series.

These products use Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, running up to 160MHz, and integrating motor control circuit A-PMD (advance-programmable motor driver), 32-bit encoder A-ENC (advanced-encoder) and vector engine A-VE+ (advanced vector engine plus). These devices provide suitable solutions for AC motor, brushless DC motor and various inverter controls with a maximum of three units of high-speed and high-resolution 12-bit analog/digital converters.

Devices in the M4K group have UART, SPI and I2C integrated as general communication interfaces, and the M4M group additionally has a CAN communication interface. Both groups have self-diagnosis functions for ROM, RAM, ADC and clock, which help the customer achieve IEC60730 Class B functional safety certification. Both groups achieve low current consumption and high functionality while maintaining good compatibility with existing TXZTM family M4K(2) group.

Documentations, sample software with example of actual usage, evaluation boards and driver software which control interfaces for each peripheral are provided together with parts shipment. A development environment is also provided to support various needs in cooperation with global Arm ecosystem partners.

Major features of new products

High performance Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, max 160MHz

Motor and inverter control functions and communication interfaces

Self-diagnosis functions for IEC60730 class B functional safety

Applications

Motor control for consumer home appliances and industrial equipment.

Air conditioner, washing machine, general-purpose inverter, power conditioner, robot etc.,

Specifications

Series name / product group

TXZ4A+ series / M4K group / M4M group

CPU core

Arm Cortex-M4

‒ memory protection unit (MPU)

‒ floating point unit (FPU)

Max operation frequency

160MHz

Internal oscillator

10MHz (+/-1%)

Internal

memory

Flash (code)

128KB/256KB

Flash (data)

32KB

RAM

24KB

I/O port

31 to 87

External interrupt

10 to 20

DMA controller (DMAC)

1 unit

Timer function

32-bit timer : 6

(can be used as 16-bit timer : 12)

Communication

function

UART

3 to 4 channels

I2C

1 to 2 channels

TSPI

1 to 2 channels

CAN

1 channel (M4M group only)

Analog

function

12-bit AD converter

8 to 22 channel input

Op-Amp

3 channels

Other

peripherals

Encoder input (A-ENC)

0 to 3 channels

Motor control (A-PMD)

3 channels (1 channel in LQFP44)

Vector engine (A-VE+)

1 channel

System

function

Watchdog timer (WDT)

1 channel

On-chip debug function

Serial Wire

(JTAG/TRACE/NBDIF can be used in 100-pin product)

Operation voltage

2.7 to 5.5V, single voltage supply

Package / Pin

LQFP100 (14mm x 14mm, 0.5mm pitch)

QFP100 (14mm x 20mm, 0.65mm pitch)

LQFP80 (12mm x 12mm, 0.5mm pitch)

LQFP64 (10mm x 10mm, 0.5mm pitch)

LQFP64 (14mm x 14mm, 0.8mm pitch)

LQFP44 (10mm x 10mm, 0.8mm pitch)

(LQFP44 is only for M4K group)

See URL below for further details for new products.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/microcontrollers/txz4aplus-series.html

See URL below for further details for Toshiba Microcontrollers.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/microcontrollers.html

* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.

* TXZ+™ is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:

MCU & Digital Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-3-3457-2913

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC), a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

TDSC’s 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and to promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales now surpassing 710-billion yen (US$6.5 billion), TDSC looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about TDSC at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

