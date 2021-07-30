RoboSense Partners with GAC Aion to Deliver Mass-produced Advanced Autonomous Vehicles with LiDAR

Business Wire India

RoboSense LiDAR, the leading Smart LiDAR Sensor provider and GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (“GAC Aion”) set up by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd (GAC Group，6601238.SH，02238.HK), a Fortune 500 company and one of the automobile groups with the most complete industry chain in China jointly announced that GAC has selected RoboSense’s second-generation intelligent solid-state LiDAR equipped with the ADiGO autonomous driving system，and will be mass-produced on a variety of autonomous driving models including the Aion LX of GAC Aion.

ADiGO is an intelligent driving ecosystem led by GAC. This independently developed and interconnected ecosystem integrates smart factory, autopilot system, and IoT system. Powered by big data and various AI technologies, the self-driving system is available for mass production in L3 and is able to support L4 pilot running in some closed scenarios. The current ADiGO system on the Aion LX and Aion V uses a triple perception system (camera, millimeter wave radar, high-precision map) to achieve L3 autonomous driving in highway and urban expressway scenes.

The characteristics of Robosense’s second-generation LiDAR active high-precision three-dimensional perception allows the ADiGO system to obtain more reliable perception information and ensure driving safety. It adopts a revolutionary two-dimensional MEMS smart chip scanning architecture and has a unique intelligent “GAZE” function, which can adjust the scanning method according to the driving scene, improve the perception of LiDAR, and help improve the performance and experience of autonomous driving. While achieving hardware intelligence verification, RS-LiDAR-Algorithm, the core of software intelligence, has more than 13-years of technology research and development accumulation. During the 5-year commercialization of LiDAR products, it has been verified by more than 100 partners in multiple scenarios around the world. Internally integrated AI perception algorithm, synchronously output 3D point cloud data and target-level environment perception results. The second-generation intelligent solid-state LiDAR helps the ADiGO system achieve a leap from safety to comfort in the driving experience under various road conditions.

In high-speed scenes, intelligent “GAZE” dynamically increases the vertical resolution of the ROI area, allowing the ADiGO system to find distant obstacles earlier, and enhance the autonomous driving experience on highways and urban expressways. In urban scenes, intelligent “GAZE” dynamically improves refresh the frame rate helps the ADiGO system respond more quickly to the dynamic changes of surrounding vehicles，pedestrians and other obstacles.

Due to technological innovation, the second-generation intelligent LiDAR can effectively control hardware costs, allowing more consumers to obtain a safer and more comfortable experience of autonomous driving. In the future, RoboSense will continue to promote technological innovation. Through the sustainable upgrad of intelligent LiDAR product system solution, it will work with partners to promote the intelligent car ecosystem.

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. It incorporates LiDAR sensors, AI algorithms and IC chipsets that transform conventional 3D LiDAR sensors to full data analysis and comprehension systems. The company’s mission is to produce outstanding hardware and artificial intelligence capabilities to provide smart solutions that enable robots (including vehicles) to have perception capability superior to humans.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (“GAC”) was incorporated in June 1997. In 2020, GAC’s production and sales both exceeded 2 million, with a positive year-on-year growth. Based on export planning, GAC Group successfully pushed ahead its international business, and GAC MOTOR was born with the right time.

