WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Multiple Utilities Services and Solutions Quadrants by ISG

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized for its differentiated capabilities in Utilities Services and Solutions by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in their 2021 Provider Lens™ Utilities Industry – Services and Solutions Quadrant Report for North America. For Digital Transformation Services and Solutions, WNS was named a ‘Leader’ in the midmarket sector. In addition, the company was named a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Business Process Management Services for the Utilities industry.



The report highlights WNS’ deep domain expertise, strengths in digital solutions, advanced analytics, and a vast partner ecosystem spanning the entire utilities value chain. ISG also cites WNS’ focus on leveraging the power of digital, customer-centricity and innovative pricing models as key enablers of driving transformational outcomes for clients.



In the Digital Transformation Services and Solutions – Midmarket category, ISG observes that WNS is able to transform utilities operations and deliver measurable business outcomes to clients through its strong digital transformation portfolio and ongoing investments in developing digital tools. In the Intelligent BPM Services category, the report highlights WNS’ ability to integrate human-assisted design with AI-driven conversational insights and consulting-led customer experience strategies across the entire customer lifecycle through its WNS EXPIRIUS framework.



“The utilities industry is coping with changing consumer demands, shrinking talent pools and limited budgets for technology adoptions. WNS’ wide array of technology-led and analytics-driven end-to-end BPM solutions for the utilities industry focus on minimizing operational costs and delivering excellence. With a host of proprietary tools and strategic collaborations that leverage the power of AI, ML and advanced analytics, we have been able to set our clients firmly on the path of digital acceleration,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.



“WNS has strong vertical expertise and proactive investments in partnerships, proprietary tools, digital automation and embedded analytics at the core of its service delivery to support energy and utilities clients in their digital transformation journeys,” said Amar Changulani, Senior lead Analyst, ISG.



WNS’ Utilities practice services clients across the globe with more than 3,000 FTEs. The company delivers transformational solutions that combine industry and process expertise, innovative commercial models, technology, and analytics to create exceptional client outcomes.

