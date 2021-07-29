Kioxia Introduces New Retail SSDs for Next Generation and Mainstream PCs

Business Wire India

Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced two new solid state drive (SSD) series scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of 2021. The EXCERIA PRO and EXCERIA G2 Series are the company’s latest consumer-grade solutions for today’s hardcore enthusiasts and mainstream DIY system builders. Kioxia’s new SSDs, which are products under development, will be on reference exhibit at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai from July 30th to August 2nd.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728006136/en/

Kioxia Corporation: EXCERIA PRO Series and EXCERIA G2 Series SSDs (Graphic: Business Wire)

Using the next generation PCIe Gen4x4 interface, the EXCERIA PRO Series is built for demanding PC environments. This brand new series will offer more than 2x the max sequential read speeds[1] of the PCIe Gen3 based EXCERIA PLUS Series, delivering a high performance storage experience for content creators, gamers and professionals.

Kioxia also unveiled its updated mainstream EXCERIA G2 Series, with upgraded performance and capacity. This mainstream-class SSD series will offer over 2,000MB/s sequential performance[1] and up to 2TB of capacity for users seeking affordability.

Featuring Kioxia’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory, the EXCERIA PRO and EXCERIA G2 Series utilize an M.2 2280 type single-sided form factor suitable for both desktops and notebooks. Each series also will support Kioxia’s SSD Utility Management Software to help monitor and maintain your SSD.

Notes

[1] Performance estimates are preliminary and subject to change without notice.

* PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.

* All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Definition of capacity: Kioxia defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 230 = 1,073,741,824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

*The line-up of personal products vary by country and region.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with memory by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia’s innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

