Tetrate, Started by Istio Creators, Announces Opening of Asia Pacific Office in Singapore

Today, Tetrate, the leader in application-aware networking and service mesh technologies, announced the opening of a Singapore office to expand the company’s presence in the APAC region. Tetrate appointed Karthik Viswanathan as the APAC sales leader and Adrian Cole as head of engineering to build out its team in Asia. Viswanathan has grown sales organizations for Cloudhealth (acquired by VMware) and Fortinet, and Cole is a co-founder and major contributor to open source projects like JClouds, Spring Cloud Sleuth and OpenZipkin. Earlier this year in March, Tetrate raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Sapphire Ventures. Other investors include Scale Venture Partners, NTTVC, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, 8VC, and Samsung NEXT.

“We are seeing strong momentum for Tetrate’s products in the APAC region and now is the right time to invest in building a strong sales and engineering team in Asia,” said Varun Talwar, CEO of Tetrate. “Application modernization is a global phenomenon and zero trust security for application services and APIs is a common concern among enterprises. Tetrate Service Bridge is purpose-built to solve these problems across heterogeneous workloads and environments.”

Adopted by Fortune 200 financial, health and retail companies, and U.S. federal government organizations, Tetrate’s application delivery platform and its flagship product, Tetrate Service Bridge, help accelerate cloud adoption, digital transformation and zero trust architecture. Tetrate, a leading contributor to Envoy Proxy and Istio, helps enterprises with their service mesh adoption journey by providing commercial support and expertise.

This expansion in the region reflects Tetrate’s ambition to be closer to its global customers. The Singapore-based team will include sales, marketing, engineering and customer success professionals. This will enable local and regional customers to receive quicker guidance and support. Tetrate will continue its expansion efforts in the coming months to add more locations in Asia.

About Tetrate

Started by Istio founders to reimagine application networking, Tetrate is the enterprise service mesh company managing the complexity of modern, hybrid cloud application infrastructure. Its flagship product, Tetrate Service Bridge, provides a comprehensive, enterprise-ready service mesh platform built for multi-cluster, multitenancy, and multi-cloud deployments. Customers get consistent, baked-in observability, runtime security and traffic management in any environment. Tetrate remains a top contributor to the open source projects Istio and Envoy Proxy. Find out more at www.tetrate.io.

