Author Rishi Piparaiya Announces a New Book Series for Children – Cities of Adventure

The innovative series combines action-packed adventure stories with travel facts from cities around the world

Young readers can experience the world in a whole new way with each Cities of Adventure book bringing a different global city to life

Banker-turned-bestselling author Rishi Piparaiya is back with his new middle-grade series, ‘Cities of Adventure’. After receiving an incredible response for his national bestseller humour book on air travel, Aisle be Damned, and Job Be Damned, an acclaimed satire on corporate life described as ‘PG Wodehouse meets Dilbert’, Piparaiya unveils his new book series where he provides fascinating facts and information against the backdrops of the world’s most travelled cities.

Humour, mischievous capers, and thrilling drama permeate this fun and action-packed adventure series, brimming with fascinating facts about three major cities–Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Melbourne. Masterfully crafted by bestselling author Rishi Piparaiya, the twists and turns of each rollicking story, the memorable characters, and the abundant travel references will instil young middle-grade readers, aged 8 to 12, with a love of exploration and reading. An expert traveller, having visited nearly forty countries, Piparaiya prepared writing these captivating stories by travelling to more than fifty-five international cities over five months to research every location and attraction referenced in each story. He is supported by a global team of destination experts, writers, researchers, illustrators, and editors, who have all come together to make every book as authentic and entertaining as possible. Each book also includes a bonus reference section highlighting key elements of each city, including its history, famous people, adventure maps, local foods, and fun facts.

“The idea for Cities of Adventure took shape as I realized how challenging it was for parents to keep kids engaged while sightseeing. So I wanted to create a resource for children that will help build an affinity for a city’s culture, attractions, and people, and I chose the medium of stories to do so. I hope this series will make travel fun for kids–whether they are travelling to new cities in reality or only in their minds,” says Rishi Piparaiya.

Piparaiya’s first three Cities of Adventure books are available now in leading online stores globally and in select bookstores in India. The books have been self-published by his publishing house, Imaginara Legacies Pvt Ltd. Additional books featuring Tokyo, Copenhagen, Istanbul, London, New York, and many more are following soon.

If you would like more information about author Rishi Piparaiya and his new Cities of Adventure books, please contact infoariapr@gmail.com and visit www.citiesofadventure.com