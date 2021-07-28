Andersen Global Enhances Gambian Foothold with Payce Consulting

Business Wire India

Andersen Global continues its Africa expansion with the addition of collaborating firm Payce Consulting, adding dimension to the organization’s existing presence in The Gambia.

Payce Consulting, founded in 2014 by Partner Paul Gaye, serves the public and private sectors at the local and international level including financial institutions, education, industrial and commerce, transportation, fish processing and export, hotel and leisure, seaport, energy, agriculture, information technology and government agencies. The tax and advisory firm provides corporate finance, business advisory, business structuring and insolvency, outsourcing, financial services and portfolio management services to clients.

“Our client-focused approach, extensive industry knowledge and commitment to best-in-class service have allowed us to develop and maintain strong client relationships,” Paul said. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global is the next step for our firm as we look to provide our clients with the resources of a global organization to assist them with their cross-border tax and legal needs in a seamless manner.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “Paul and his team are highly qualified, competent and experienced individuals, and their dedication to stewardship has resulted in consistent, quality work. Payce Consulting’s capabilities, along with our existing collaborating firm’s legal capabilities in the country, gives us full coverage in The Gambia and is another key addition to our platform in Africa.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 282 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

