Academy of Marketing Science Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Awards Announced at 2021 Annual Conference

Mary Kay Inc., a leading corporate advocate of women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship, continued its decades-long support of education and research with the announcement of the 2021 winners of the Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation and Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Awards at the Academy of Marketing Science (AMS) Annual Conference held virtually last month. For more than 25 years, the global beauty company has awarded these annual grants to provide doctoral candidates in marketing the opportunity to showcase their successfully defended dissertations in front of their peers. Finalists are selected based on their final presentations at the AMS Annual Conference.

AMS Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Awards were presented to six deserving winners at the 2021 AMS Annual Conference held virtually. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)

Submissions are open to doctoral students from programs at any recognized university, college of higher learning, business school or management school worldwide. The finalists of the 2021 Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation and Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Awards are:

2021 Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Award Finalists

Winner – Luo Bowen, PhD Candidate, University of Rochester, United States

1st Runner Up – Aleksandrina Atanasova, PhD Candidate, Royal Holloway University of London, United Kingdom

2nd Runner Up – Riley Krotz, PhD Candidate, University of Tennessee, United States

2021 Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Award Finalists

Winner – Irene Nahm, PhD, University of Minnesota, United States

1st Runner Up – Constant Pieters, PhD, Tilburg University, Netherlands

2nd Runner Up – Victor Lima, PhD, York University, Canada

“Mary Kay is committed to providing opportunities for empowerment, career advancement and education globally,” said Sheryl Adkins-Green, Chief Marketing Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “Supporting marketing professionals through the Academy of Marketing Science Dissertation and Dissertation Proposal Awards allows remarkable individuals to shine and advance their careers. They are making tremendous contributions to the field of marketing and we are honored to be able to support them in their pursuits.”

“Each year, we receive dozens of submissions for the Mary Kay Dissertation Awards from marketing professionals looking to advance their career and receive critical feedback from their peers to help strengthen their dissertation,” said Julie Moulard, President of Academy of Marketing Science. “For over two decades, Mary Kay’s Dissertation Awards have provided opportunities to structure and fine-tune their research, network with industry leaders, and increase visibility among their academic colleagues, which are all crucial to further substantiating their work and publishing their findings in credible marketing journals.”

For more information about the Academy of Marketing Science Mary Kay Dissertation Awards, click here.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company nearly 60 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances, and partnering with organizations from around the world to drive a positive social impact. The Mary Kay Global Design Studio is the in-house creative agency serving as the creative incubator for Mary Kay’s fashion, designer and influencer collaborations and branding campaigns, to transform product and packaging design and consumer-facing digital innovation.

About The Academy of Marketing Science

The Academy of Marketing Science is a non-profit, international, scholarly, professional organization. It is dedicated to promoting high standards and excellence in the creation and dissemination of marketing knowledge and the furtherance of marketing practice through a role of leadership within the discipline of marketing around the world. The Academy is committed to the highest ethical standards and collegiality in the pursuit of this mission.

