NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021) – Online Event From Wednesday, July 28 : Latest Information

Business Wire Indiahttps://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/



Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) are pleased to announce the jointly organized “NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)” to accelerate innovation in green investment and the realization of carbon neutrality. The event will take place from Wednesday, July 28, and will be held online.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005389/en/

Entrance_Lobby_Image (Graphic: Business Wire)

Main Program

In the main program, panel discussions will be held between 15 leaders of global companies and organizations. In addition, Mr. SASAKI Nobuhiko, Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), will present the opening remarks, Mr. TOKURA Masakazu, Chairman of KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation), will present the keynote speech and Prime Minister SUGA Yoshihide and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry KAJIYAMA Hiroshi, will each send a message by video.

About the exhibitors

A total of 54 companies and local governments, including startup companies and “green” companies funded by the University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners Co., Ltd. (UTEC), will exhibit the pride of Japan’s latest technology.

JETRO overseas offices’ online event series will be held sequentially from August 11.

At the NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021) related online events held by overseas offices of the organizer JETRO will be delivered sequentially from August 11.

Registration is now open (free of charge) https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/

Details of NET ZERO Leaders Summit (Japan Business Conference 2021)

Organizers: Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

Event date: From Wednesday July 28, 2021, online

*The virtual platform to be opened from 10:00 am on July 28 till 11:59 pm on September 10 (JST)

Event agenda:

Main Program: Two days of Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29 (JST)

Panel discussions by leaders at the forefront of world issues, etc.

Showcase of Japan via corporate booths

54 companies and local governments at the forefront of Japanese technology and services will exhibit PR booths at a virtual venue

Communication by avatar

Exhibitors and participants can use avatars to communicate with one another in real time

Events hosted by JETRO overseas offices.

Held sequentially from Wednesday, August 11

Attendance fee: Free

To register: https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005389/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...