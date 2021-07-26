VEGA Launches All-New Ananya Panday Signature Collection on Amazon Prime Day

Business Wire IndiaWith Prime Day back in India on July 26 & 27, 2021, VEGA, the pioneer of at-home styling and one of the leading Personal Care Appliances and Beauty Care Accessories brands in India has announced the launch of the all-new Ananya Panday Signature Collection that speaks sheer grace. Featuring the signature of the renowned Bollywood actress, the collection includes a Keratin-Infused Ceramic Coated Hair Straightener, a Tapered Barrel Hair Curler, and a Powerful 2100-Watt Hair Dryer. The VEGA Ananya Panday Signature Collection sports Rose Gold Color along with premium features one could ask for. The collection is ideal for daily hairstyling and takes your styling and grooming routines a notch above.



While the K-Shine Hair Straightener comes with Keratin-Infused Ceramic Coated Plates that make your hair look shinier, the Go-Pro Hair Dryer features a 2100-Watt Powerful Motor for a quick-drying experience and the I-Curl Hair Curler has a ceramic coated tapered barrel that gives you both tighter as well as loose curls.



Commenting on the launch Ms. Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer – VEGA Industries Private Limited said, “We are very excited to launch the new collection with our Brand Ambassador Ananya Panday. Designed for the Gen Z and Millennials of India, we have come up with an exclusive collection that is a fusion of vogue and efficiency. The Ananya Panday Signature Collection has been curated keeping the consumer and their hair styling needs and preferences in mind. The entire collection has a premium look and feel, and yet is affordable for the users. We are delighted to launch it during Amazon Prime Day and look forward to consumers attaining a salon-perfect look within the comfort of their homes.”



“We are delighted to associate with Vega for the launch of their signature collection featuring Ananya Panday during Prime Day 2021 event in India on July 26-27’21. We are excited to offer our Prime members an opportunity to discover joy with two days of savings, great deals, over 300 new product launches across categories, blockbuster entertainment and much more – all from the comfort and safety of their homes,” said, Pragya Sharma, Director, category management, Amazon India.



Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 22 countries including India. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 999/year or INR 329 for three months at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.



To know more about Amazon Prime Day, click on amazon.in/primeday

To know more about VEGA Ananya Panday collection click on: https://bit.ly/VEGAStoreLink

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...