Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

The International Institute of Academic Research and Publications in India Launches Open Access Publishing Hub With F1000

By Jul 24, 2021

Business Wire IndiaToday, the International Institute of Academic Research & Publications (IIARP) in India has partnered with F1000, Taylor & Francis Group’s open research publishing arm, to create a dedicated open research publishing hub for IIARP researchers.

The International Institute of Academic Research & Publications (IIARP) is the world’s largest non-profitable professional organization for research development and promotion in the fields of STEM, Business, Economics, Social Sciences and many more.

This new publishing hub is hosted on F1000’s own publishing platform F1000Research and enables all IIARP authors to rapidly publish open access conference proceedings and full papers. This partnership provides several innovative features and benefits for IIARP authors. Not only is there a streamlined submission process and speedy publication, which accelerates research impact; authors also benefit from a transparent peer review process and will be supported throughout by F1000’s expert editorial team.

The IIARP gateway welcomes submissions from across various fields spanning from life sciences and medicine through to physical sciences, technology and social sciences. The gateway accepts a broad range of submissions in the forms of: Research Articles, Method Articles, Brief Report, Study Protocols, Case Reports, Reviews and Systematic Reviews.

“IIARP, in association with F1000 provides an excellent venue for the dissemination of innovative ideas from a diverse range of scholars. By partnering with F1000, IIARP will continue to support researchers globally to prepare their research for publication and present our articles and conference proceedings to the scientific community.” Dr. Shakir Ullah, Conference Secretary, IIARP.

Rebecca Lawrence, Managing Director, F1000 said

“We are excited to see the combined strengths of IIARP and F1000 as we continue to support the evolving needs of the research community in new and innovative ways. The IIARP is committed to open research, and this gateway is an important step forward to advance knowledge across India, and internationally.”

 The IIARP gateway is now open for submissions: 

HTTPS://F1000RESEARCH.COM/GATEWAYS/IIARP/ABOUT-THIS-GATEWAY.
Members of IIARP and attendees of conferences organized by IIARP will be eligible to publish.

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Enhances Free Doorstep Banking Services for Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled Customers

dssenthil Nov 8, 2023
Uncategorized

Confluent Medical Sees Dramatic Improvements Around Supply Chain Visibility and Efficiency

dssenthil Nov 8, 2023
Uncategorized

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, America’s Development Finance Institution, to Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV in Sri Lanka, for USD 553 Million

dssenthil Nov 8, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Enhances Free Doorstep Banking Services for Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled Customers

Uncategorized

Confluent Medical Sees Dramatic Improvements Around Supply Chain Visibility and Efficiency

Uncategorized

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, America’s Development Finance Institution, to Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV in Sri Lanka, for USD 553 Million

Uncategorized

Alphawave Semi Named One of Canada’s Enterprise–Industry Leaders Winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Program

%d bloggers like this: