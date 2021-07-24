Merck Announces Appointment of Head of China & International for Healthcare

Business Wire India

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that Hong Chow will join its Healthcare business sector as Head of China & International on October 1. In this role at Merck, Chow will lead China, Japan as well the regions Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Africa and Russia, the franchise of Cardiovascular Metabolism & Endocrinology (CM&E), and the Global Business Innovation team. Chow will report to Peter Guenter, Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Healthcare. She will serve as a member of the Healthcare Executive Committee, and be based in Shanghai, China.

“Hong’s international experience and strong track record of bringing innovative medicines to patients in need across both developed and emerging markets, most notably China, will help drive our company’s strategic priorities,” said Guenter. “I look forward to Hong joining our team and contributing to both our purpose for patients and our Healthcare performance.”

Chow holds German citizenship and is currently CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals in China. She is also a member of the Supervisory Board at Beiersdorf AG. Prior to joining Roche, Chow held various leadership roles at Bayer Healthcare across China, Asia-Pacific and Europe. She holds a degree in Business Administration from both Berlin School of Economics and Law and Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge, United Kingdom.

“I am inspired by Merck’s 353-year legacy of scientific exploration, entrepreneurship, and long-term commitment towards human progress,” said Chow. “I look forward to joining Merck and together with the team delivering essential medicines that make a difference to millions of patients every day.”

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics. Around 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2020, Merck generated sales of € 17.5 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck’s technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Electronics.

