Wipro Recognized as 2021 Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has won the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Modernizing Applications category. In addition, Wipro was also named as a category finalist in the 2021 AI Partner of the Year category, solidifying its reputation as an innovator in multiple sectors.



This recognition highlights Wipro’s deep expertise and ability to go above and beyond for its customers, powered by an established partnership with Microsoft. Even when working with complex customer environments, spanning across hundreds of servers with different applications of different versions, Wipro was able to help customers meet their business needs and leverage the power of public cloud in an efficient way.



“Global enterprises have embraced modernization at an unprecedented scale and pace, and the demands of the past year show no sign of easing. We are honored to be named Microsoft’s Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year. Earning this distinction in the highly competitive Modernizing Applications category is a testament to our expertise, our valued partnership with Microsoft, and our drive to simplify application modernization and accelerate clients’ digital transformation journey,” said Rajan Kohli, Managing Partner – iDEAS, Wipro Limited.



The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in a number of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.



“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer,” said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft.



Wipro and Microsoft have worked together for over two decades to help enterprises of all sizes to simplify operations, drive business acceleration and enhance the customer experience. Furthermore, Wipro enhanced its offerings for solutions leveraging Microsoft’s enterprise cloud services with the launch of its Microsoft Business Unit in March 2020. Wipro has also adopted Azure Cloud for its own digital transformation journey.

