Ravindra Jadeja Tweets Actor Dilip Joshi’s Adorable on-set Story

Ravindra Jadeja today tweeted fellow Gujarat legend (actor) Dilip Joshi’s video where he talks about an adorable on-set story of #CareWalaYaar. In the video, Dilip Joshi states that in the past 32 years, he has received immense love from audiences and found childhood-like friends on his shoots.

Ravindra Jadeja Tweet – Dilip Bhai aapke #CareWalaYaar ki story ne, sach mein mera dil jeet liya

He then goes on to narrate one such incident of his make-up person.

He finally equates such friends to ‘Care Wala Yaar’ (A friend who cares) – of Pristyn Care.

Dilip Joshi goes on to say when you get a surgery done at Pristyn Care, a Care Wala Yaar aka Personal Care Buddy is assigned to the patients and s/he helps in the A to Z of Surgery – from Expert Doctors, Insurance Approval to Quick Hospital Admission and many other steps in the surgery journey. He ends the video by saying that “Surgery Matlab Pristyn Care”.

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi (Jethalal, TMKOC) shares an on-set incident

Hindi – https://youtu.be/TDaUeGN25Eo

Gujarati – https://youtu.be/eIpmh4vB_Nw

The video is being released in Hindi and Gujarati. The brand will use Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms to promote this video.

Apart from this, the surgery-focused healthcare brand launched two more videos on the same service – Care Ka Jaadu featuring Chef Ranveer Brar and Everyone Needs a Kattappa by thespian Sathyaraj (Kattappa from Baahubali). The campaign utilizes distinct emotional touchpoints, personal experiences, and taglines for each video and releases in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Chef Ranveer Brar

‘Chef Ranveer says khana banana hai jhanjhat ka kaam’ – https://youtu.be/SCic8bAneM0

Satyaraj

‘Everyone needs a Kattappa in their life’ – https://youtu.be/J3M84vfwb8o

Conceptualized in-house, the campaign aims to amplify the seamless onboarding to discharge journey of a patient at Pristyn Care and how the company ensures impeccable healthcare experience with ‘Personal Care Buddy’.

Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care, said, “Understanding and figuring out the surgery processes can be tiresome and overwhelming for many. At Pristyn Care, we acknowledge the struggles a patient, and their families go through and have made sure to prioritise patient care with our ‘Personal Care Buddy’ service. With these videos, our primary objective is to highlight the seamless surgery experience that Pristyn Care offers – assistance at every step in the most endearing way.”

Sharing his experience, Sathyaraj said, “I had fun shooting this video with the Pristyn Care team. It allowed me to reminisce about the love Kattappa’s character has received over the years. ‘Personal Care Buddy’ is a caring and loyal person like Kattappa who is assigned to every patient for their surgery by Pristyn Care and I am happy to share this with the world. That’s why they say, ‘Surgery Means Pristyn Care’.”

