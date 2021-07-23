Prytek: QAssure Technologies and prooV™ Inc Announce Merger

Business Wire India

Aligned with Prytek’s strategy on building technologies and delivering managed services, it is building a new software testing arm by merging its own Technological company prooV™ with QAssure, a leading Asia based software testing company. After the merger Prytek will be the major shareholder providing software testing and prooV™ of Concept as a Service to the global market. Prytek is leading with the concept of BOPaaS (Business Operating Platform as Service) where it is lifting out entire operations from corporates providing them an entire operational solution based on Prytek technologies. The group operated in several sectors such as Financial Services, Cyber & Tech Education and HR sectors. This concept helps CEOs focus on their core business and outsource all banking regulations, software, and education requirements to Prytek.

QAssure and prooV™ announced their agreement to merge under the name of QAssure with Durairaj Dhanasekaran as its CEO. QAssure market-leading testing company head quartered in Singapore with a continuous testing technology platform and managed service capability. prooV™ owned by Prytek, is the first and only end-to-end proof-of-concept platform for third-party software, enabling global enterprises to evaluate and adopt the right new technologies safely, at a fraction of the time and cost. The combined services represent the most modern platform for accelerating open innovation and transforming software testing to keep pace with digital transformation. The combined entity will have a global presence with offices in Asia, the US, and EMEA. This integration will reflect the commitment to innovation and customer success that both companies share.

Andrey Yashunsky CEO of Prytek says “With this merger, we are creating deep tech proof of concept and digital assurance platform company that help accelerate and fast-track open innovation. With a strong implementation support centre based in Singapore, an R&D team based out of Israel and an offshore development team based out of India, we will be able to bring the best minds to build and deliver great technology and services addressing the global customer needs.”

Toby Olshanetsky, CEO and co-founder of prooV™ adds “We are very excited with this merger, in prooV™ we created the first PoC as a Service platform and now we create the first full end to end solution for technology & innovation adoption, using prooV™ and QAssure we provide a 360 offering: before, during and after the POC, enterprises can assess and test multiple technologies simultaneously to identify feature sets, scaling challenges, performance bottlenecks, and security risks before releasing an application to production”.

According to Technavio, the global software testing services market has the potential to grow by USD 34.49 billion during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.39%. Enterprises have started focusing more on Quality Assurance, which can be gained by the implementation of agile solutions, leading to significant investments for the advancement of the latest quality assurance & software testing services.

About QAssure:

QAssure Technologies is an Independent Software Testing Company founded in 2005. Headquartered in Singapore with an expanding presence in India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the USA, QAssure Technologies focuses on specialized QA Engineering and Testing services with continuous autonomous validation and verification platform. QAssure Technologies brings together the essential combinations of value-driven robust domain knowledge, platforms and exceptional technical capabilities and burgeoning strategic alliances for leading IT solutions. Our expanding global footprint makes it possible for us to meet the software testing demands with versatile delivery models and specialized resources.

About Proov:

prooV™ is the first and only end-to-end proof-of-concept platform for third-party software, enabling global enterprises to evaluate and adopt the right new technologies safely, at a fraction of the time and cost. prooV consolidates the PoC process into one end-to-end ecosystem. With its simplified configuration and single point of integration, prooV enables companies to complete PoCs within days, not months, to run multiple PoCs simultaneously and to quickly evaluate different technology solutions from pre-screened vendors. prooV is the must-have solution for any organization looking to fast-track innovation.

About Prytek:

Prytek is a multinational technology group that builds deep technology and SaaS solutions through a BOPaaS (Business Operating Platform-as-a-Service) which is a combination of Deep Tech Solutions with Managed Services and Capital, providing the capability to lift out entire operations to create more efficient businesses of the future. Headed by industry experts, Prytek builds businesses and ecosystems in the Financial Services, Cyber & Tech Education and HR sectors.

