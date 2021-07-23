NIN, Ministry of AYUSH Recommends Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury’s N.I.C.E Protocol for Mild to Severe Covid-19 Patients

Business Wire India

Highlights of the recommendations are as follows:

With N.I.C.E protocol, mild to severe patients, can be cured in 7 days.

No medications are involved in N.I.C.E protocol, Only coconut water, and citrus fruit juice is the major ingredient of the treatment, besides prone ventilation for severe patients with breathing difficulties.

No mortality, adverse event, or side effect was seen among the patients on N.I.C.E protocol.

Instead of social distancing/PPE Kit/masks patients were encouraged to sing, dance, regular visits by family members, and even marriages functions were organized in the COVID center (Ahmednagar).

