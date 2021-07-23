Electric Motor Technology Company YASA Acquired by Mercedes-Benz

Business Wire India

** YASA’s proprietary axial-flux electric technology to give Mercedes-Benz cutting edge technology in an electric era ** ** YASA will continue to operate from its UK headquarters as a fully owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz **

Mercedes-Benz today announced the acquisition of YASA, a pioneer in next-generation electric drive technology. Under the terms of the acquisition, YASA will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, developing ultra high-performance e-motors, while retaining its own brand, team, facilities and continuing to supply existing automotive supercar customers.

YASA’s axial-flux electric motor – a step-change from legacy radial motors, giving end customers greater range and unsurpassed driving experiences. (Photo: Business Wire)

Electric motors are a fast developing area of technology where innovation and expertise drive performance and differentiation. YASA will help to develop pioneering best-in-class electric drive innovations to give Mercedes-Benz exceptional performance in a new electric era.

Founded in 2009, YASA’s proprietary axial-flux electric motor is a step-change from the legacy radial electric motor technology. YASA’s patented e-motors deliver the greatest efficiencies and highest power densities in class for the smallest possible size and weight, giving end customers unsurpassed driving experiences.

Following the acquisition, YASA and its 250 employees will continue to operate from its headquarters and production facility in Oxford, UK. YASA will provide electric motors for Mercedes-Benz’s AMG.EA electric-only platform, while also acting as an innovation partner pioneering new electric drive technology for the Group.

Chris Harris, CEO, YASA said, “Working with Mercedes-Benz since 2019, it was always clear that we shared the same commitment to engineering excellence, innovation and reshaping mobility for the electric age. This acquisition is tremendously exciting because it gives YASA technology the global scale and reach of Mercedes-Benz. Together, we have the opportunity to make YASA the premier mark of excellence in electric motor technology, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and resetting the bar for electric driving experiences.”

YASA’s expertise and resources will be focused on delivering world-beating electric drive technologies for AMG-Mercedes’ electric-only platform.

Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG and Head of the Top End Vehicle Group, said, “We warmly welcome YASA to Mercedes-Benz. YASA’s impressive axial-flux technology allows future fully electric Mercedes-AMG performance cars to stay a step ahead of the competition. Thanks to electric motors with higher power density and continuous torque delivery we will redefine the future of driving performance.”

