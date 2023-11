American Express Declares Dividends on Series B and C Preferred Stock

Business Wire India

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared the following dividends on the Company’s Series B and C Preferred Shares:

A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $9,059.25 per share (which is equivalent to $9.05925 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on August 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2021.

A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 4.900% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series C, of $8,698.80 per share (which is equivalent to $8.69880 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

