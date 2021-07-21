Wipro Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Application Development

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global Specialization Partner of the Year award for Application Development.



Wipro was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem for helping joint customers accelerate their digital transformation journey, by developing customized cloud-native applications on Google Cloud’s platform. Wipro was selected for this award as it has consistently demonstrated innovative thinking and outstanding customer service, by harnessing Google Cloud to create industry-leading solutions. These innovative solutions and commitment to customer service have simplified digital transformation, while improving operational efficiency for our customers.



Google Cloud and Wipro have a long history of successful collaboration. Today’s announcement follows the prestigious Google Cloud Partner Specialization badge for Application Development, won by Wipro earlier this year. In addition to the badge for application development, Wipro has also secured Google Cloud specializations in Cloud Security, Cloud Migration, and Google Workspace transformation.



Rajan Kohli, Managing Partner – Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to win this prestigious award from Google Cloud. This recognition validates our strong product offerings and capabilities in Application Development, and is proof of our continued success in delivering modernization and transformation solutions on Google Cloud. We look forward to building on our productive partnership with Google Cloud, while collaborating with clients to deliver innovative products and services to their customers.”



“Google Cloud Specializations recognize partner excellence and proven customer success in a particular product area or industry,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Based on proven, repeatable customer success throughout a unique and challenging year, and strong technical capabilities, we’re delighted to recognize Wipro as Application Development Specialization Partner of the Year.”

