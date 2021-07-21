SAS Continues Streak as a Best Workplace in Asia

Business Wire IndiaFor a third year running, analytics leader SAS has ranked on the Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2021 list by Great Place to Work®. Well known for prioritizing employee well-being and work-life balance, SAS continued to provide employees a flexible and supportive work culture that embraces an environment that is innovative, creative, and inclusive.



Because of this commitment, SAS easily pivoted to focusing on its employees and their safety throughout the global pandemic and remote work. SAS implemented virtual offerings of all its amenities and more to offer employees support ranging from career development to mental health and physical well-being.



“The employee culture at SAS is second to none, and this recognition confirms our dedication of focusing on our people who are key to the company’s success,” said Andy Zook, Senior Vice President of SAS Asia Pacific. “We aren’t SAS without our employees, who help to create a truly inspiring workplace.”



To be named as best in Asia, 200 companies were the highest ranked on Great Place to Work Best Workplaces National lists across the region. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. In the largest collection of employee experiences in Asia, over 3.3 million employees were surveyed from across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East.



Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do. This year, COVID-19 brought physical and mental well-being front of mind for both employers and employees.



In addition to this recent accolade, SAS ranked as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies, was certified by Top Employers in China and has been a constant on India’s top 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces list for 10 years, earning both SAS India and SAS Research & Development India “Laureate” status. SAS also landed on numerous top workplaces lists across Asia and the globe.

