Hiro Capital Leads $10mInvestment in Portal Knights Creators Keen Games Upcoming Multiplayer Sandbox RPG

Keen Games will use Hiro and Tencent’s $10 million to expand game development and to publish their title, the spiritual successor to Portal Knights. Portal Knights sold over 3.5M copies.

A shot of Keen Games’ next project, to be announced officially in the coming weeks. (Photo: Business Wire)

Keen Games will be equipped to retain creative and publishing independence and is currently hiring multiple positions. Interested parties can send a CV to [email protected].

“We are delighted to be investing in such a stellar team. From the first moments playing their game prototype we knew that they were on track to bottle lightning again and build upon the success of Portal Knights,” said Cherry Freeman, co-Founding Partner at Hiro Capital.

The studio is building the spiritual successor to Portal Knights which has been played by millions of fans.

The Keen team is led by Jan Joeckel, Pete Walentin, Antony Christoulakis, Jonas Drinnenberg, Dennis Ranke and Julien Koenen. All are 30+ year veterans of the games industry.

An open-world, multiplayer sandbox action RPG.

Cross-platform on PC and console.

Hiro and Tencent’s investment affords Keen the vision to self publish.

Keen has developed their own voxel-based engine to create a living open world that is fully interactive.

Scheduled for 2023.

This is Hiro Capital’s 16th investment and the 8th studio joining: Twin Suns, Polyarc, Double Loop, Snowprint Studios, Flavourworks, Lightfox, and FRVR.

“We are incredibly excited to start a brand new chapter for Keen Games with the development of our next title and transition to a self-publishing studio,” said Jan Joeckel, CEO of Keen Games. “We found in Hiro and Tencent two very strong partners that are aligned with our vision of taking the studio to the next level.”

About Keen Games

Keen Games is one of the leading independent video game developers in Germany. The Frankfurt-based company is run by veterans of game development having successfully developed games for over 30 years.

About Hiro Capital

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg Technology Venture Capital fund that invests in Games, Metaverse Technology, Esports, and Digital Fitness.

About Tencent

Tencent (00700.HK) is a technology company that invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Founded in China in 1998 and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

