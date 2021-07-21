Experian Recognised Globally as a “Great Place to Work”

Business Wire India

Experian has been recognised across all of its regions globally as a Great Place to Work®.

This year, for the first time, Experian participated in the Great Place to Work® survey globally and was recognised in 211 countries. These include our major markets, United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, India, South Africa, Italy, and Australia.

Great Place to Work® defines a great workplace as an organisation where employees feel trusted and valued. It measures employee experiences across five dimensions – credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Jacky Simmonds, Chief People Officer at Experian, said: “We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in over 20 countries. Our ambition is to be one of the best companies in the world to work for and so we are delighted to see that we are benchmarking well against some of the best workplaces in the world. These results are testimony to our people, their hard work and their commitment to making Experian a great place to work.”

“We congratulate Experian on achieving their certification,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “Organisations that put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees’ trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

[1] Experian was Great Place to Work-Certified™ in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Monaco, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Singapore, United States and United Kingdom.

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 44 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

