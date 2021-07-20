Cofense Delivers Industry’s First Cloud-Native Email Security for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace – Deployable in Less than a Minute

Business Wire India

Cofense®, the leading provider of phishing detection and response (PDR) solutions, today launched Cofense Protect MSP, a phishing protection solution that’s designed for managed services providers (MSPs) tasked with protecting small and medium businesses (SMBs) against phishing attacks. With 96% of all cyberattacks starting with phishing, and 1.5 million phishing websites created every month, MSPs need a solution that is easy to deploy, requires no ongoing maintenance, offers monthly billing, offers a single interface for training and protection technology, and is designed with multi-tenancy functionality – that’s Cofense Protect MSP.

Cofense Protect MSP pairs Computer Vision (a field of artificial intelligence) that simulates how humans see, with Cofense PhishMe’s real-world simulation training. Last year alone, our Computer Vision technology scanned more than 180 million emails and more than 545 million URLs, offering real-time threat intelligence on what had bypassed secure email gateways (SEGs) and neutralized those threats. Cofense PhishMe, the phishing simulation technology used by a quarter of the Fortune 1000, is built into the same user interface and will allow Cofense MSP partners to simulate the latest threats known to bypass SEGs and empower their customers’ employees to be more resilient.

“We know that current SEGs built on legacy architectures continue to miss phishing attacks every day, they are expensive, and not built to deploy with ease in cloud environments. We can help MSPs reduce the number of email security vendor solutions for their customers while also reducing risk and cost. Cofense Protect MSP was built for and is already protecting hundreds of MSPs and their customers of varying sizes, all activated with one click in less than a minute,” said Rohyt Belani, Cofense co-founder and CEO. “And by integrating the intelligence from over 30 million Cofense customers around the world reporting suspected phish into a perpetual feedback loop, all of the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response products continue to get smarter and faster. The icing on the cake, so as to speak, is that the offering also includes an industry-leading training and awareness offering.”

According to Gartner, “Artificial intelligence (AI) methods and techniques are being integrated into products in many security market segments, potentially making this technology, in aggregate, the largest impact on attack detection development for the next five to eight years. AI technology’s impact on attack detection products will be felt in waves over the next eight years: network, modeling, anomalies and phishing (in that order)1.”

Gartner further states that “Innovative product leaders are addressing these challenges by introducing AI models that focus on detecting potential security threats earlier with greater accuracy and empowering security analysts to prioritize these data faster to achieve lower risk with high business value outcomes.” Key to that is: “Machine Learning (ML) models turn the challenge of overwhelming data volumes into an asset insofar as they have voracious appetites for data. The more you “feed” them quality data, the more accurate and “intelligent” their analysis becomes over time. Alternative to fixed traditional rule-sets, ML-driven systems learn and improve and become more efficient over time2.”

“Cofense is especially proud to be launching Cofense Protect MSP as our newest service offering for MSPs,” said Rob Iannicello, VP, Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Cofense. “Organizations want phishing simulations delivered as part of a phishing defense solution as-a-service for a reasonable price. Cofense Protect MSP also – and maybe foremost – provides phishing protection for MSPs themselves at no charge in our ‘protect your house’ program. We look forward to working with our MSP partners to earn great margins, add new revenue streams, incorporate monthly billing options and ‘set and forget’ deployments to protect their customers from phishing attacks.”

Through the acquisition of Cyberfish and integration of Computer Vision technology, Cofense eliminates the need for legacy email security solutions and stand-alone security awareness offerings. For more information about Cofense’s phishing detection and response solutions, please visit https://cofense.com/.

1, 2 Gartner, “Emerging Technologies: AI in Security Attack Detection”, Mark Driver, Elizabeth Kim, Swati Rakheja, Rustam Malik, 10 May 2021

About Cofense

Cofense® is the leading provider of phishing detection and response solutions. Designed for enterprise organizations, the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) platform leverages a global network of nearly 30 million people actively reporting suspected phish, combined with advanced automation to stop phishing attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. When deploying the full suite of Cofense solutions, organizations can educate employees on how to identify and report phish, detect phish in their environment and respond quickly to remediate threats. With seamless integration into most major TIPs, SIEMs, and SOARs, Cofense solutions easily align with existing security ecosystems. Across a broad set of Global 1000 enterprise customers, including defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors, Cofense understands how to improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise. For additional information, please visit www.cofense.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

