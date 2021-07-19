Panasonic Life Solutions India Launches Anchor Certified Electrician Training Program for Electricians

Business Wire India

Panasonic Life Solutions India, one of the largest manufacturers of electrical construction materials (ECM) in the country, has launched Anchor Certified Electrician (ACE) training program to upskill and develop the electrician community in India. Kickstarting the program in Bangalore where around 50+ electricians have been trained and certified under this program.

Anchor Certified Electrician (ACE) is a first-of-its-kind program in the ECM industry to upskill, train and recognize the electrician community. This one-day training program, “ACE”, is designed to equip electricians with fundamentals of electricity, best installation practices, electrical safety, and interpersonal skills. Under the ACE program, the electricians go through classroom sessions for technical proficiency, followed by practical sessions to hone their skills in using electrical equipment. On successful completion of training, electricians are recognised and certified as “Anchor Certified Electrician(s)”.

At PLSIND, we believe that electrician community plays a very important role in ensuring that the electrical needs are fulfilled keeping the focus on safety. ACE program is intended to guarantee that the best electrical practices are followed by electricians while ensuring safer, energy-efficient, and happier homes.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sunil Narula, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “We are enormously proud to continue our successful collaboration with the electricians in India for enabling them to offer best practices in electrical space. ACE program’s objective-based education methods and training led safety do’s will aid in continued technological transformation of electricians and further polishing their role as a new-age technician in a speedily developing electrical space. Also, envisioned to contribute into the Government of India’s Skill India program, which was launched by the Prime Minister, to train over 40 crore people in India in different skills by 2022, Panasonic’s ACE program is designed to impact the electrician community at large.”

With the vision to provide greater access to market-driven skill programs in the electrical industry, the company intends to extend the ACE program in major markets across India. These include Patna, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pune, Nagpur, Bhopal, and Mumbai in the coming year with the aim to train and equip 1000 more electricians.

