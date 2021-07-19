nurture.farm – a Digital Platform for Sustainable Agriculture Scales up to Become Part of the OpenAg™ Network

Business Wire India

nurture.farm – a digital platform for growers, farming communities and food systems, is scaling and expanding its global reach as a part of the OpenAg™ network. The OpenAg™ network was conceived by UPL Ltd, a world leader in sustainable agriculture.

The nurture.farm platform fosters resilient farmers, making agriculture simple, profitable and sustainable for generations to come through technology-led solutions covering every step of the farming life cycle. nurture.farm, which was incubated by UPL, will operate as an open platform in the supply of products, innovation and mechanisation.

Dhruv Sawhney, COO and Business Head, nurture.farm said:

“The impact of nurture.farm on farming communities represents significant progress in advancing our mission to reimagine sustainability for agriculture across the world and help farmers secure a brighter future. Our digital platform is helping farming communities that are facing a number of competing external risks and challenges including variable weather patterns, financial insecurity, and lack of access to information and mechanisation. We are democratising technology, creating a shared infrastructure and uniting farmers and buyers under a global community committed to driving sustainability. We look forward to taking our revolutionary platform to new markets, as we endeavour to change the game for farmers and make food systems more sustainable.”

“We are pleased to welcome nurture.farm to the OpenAg™ network, and excited for the role they will play in our mission to unlock opportunities for farmers, food security and sustainable agriculture worldwide,” says Carlos Pellicer – COO, UPL Ltd. “By increasing accessibility to the solutions, technologies, and services that growers need to thrive, nurture.farm is creating a truly customer-centric ecosystem that delivers on the promise of shared prosperity and feeds sustainable growth for all.”

Through a holistic approach, nurture.farm has developed a comprehensive ecosystem of integrated solutions to increase accessibility, connectivity and resilience, and secure sustainable outcomes. The key solutions include:

farm – supports farmers at every step of the farming life cycle by driving precision agriculture at scale through crop health solutions, advisory services, farm level mechanisation & digitization.

retail – enables retailers & farmers to purchase authentic and high-quality agricultural input products (crop protection, seeds, farm equipment, feeds, and more).

trade – connects farmers and buyers through end-to-end traceability of sustainable practices, transparency of information, and convenient access to markets.

sustain – drives sustainable agriculture globally through regenerative practices and reward farmers for adopting them

Launched in early 2020, nurture.farm has since grown both in scale and impact, now supporting over 1 million farmers and 50,000 retailers on its digital platform, with over 2.5 million acres of farmland serviced. The platform has been well received by users across India, and several promising pilot projects are underway in other key markets including the U.S., South Africa, Brazil and Australia.

As a part of its mission to create sustainable food systems, nurture.farm is encouraging regenerative agriculture practices through its selection of products, services, and projects. It is driving numerous new programs, including stubble burning avoidance programs, biological products, carbon credits and reward programs to advance this mission.

Jai Shroff, Global CEO of UPL Ltd. said:

“nurture.farm is one of the most exciting initiatives within the OpenAg™ network, unlocking opportunities for farmers and food systems worldwide, delivering shared prosperity for our growers and their communities, and supporting environmental sustainability. The success of nurture.farm’s operations in India, as well as its pilot projects further afield, demonstrate the value creation the platform provides. I look forward to supporting nurture.farm’s further expansion and impact.”

