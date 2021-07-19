Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Announce More Than a Mother Africa Film Awards 2021 to Break Infertility Stigma and Support Girl Education in Africa

Business Wire India

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications of Merck Foundation Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. The awards are open for all African Filmmakers and Students. They are invited to create and share a FILM or a DOCU-DRAMA to deliver strong and influential messages about breaking Infertility stigma, Empowering Girls and Women through Education at all levels.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of Merck Foundation More than a Mother emphasized, “We have launched the award in partnership with my dear sisters 20 African First Ladies. The aim is to encourage promising filmmakers and new talents across the continent to use their talent to create a film or docu-drama to convey messages to break the stigma of infertility and remind our communities that Women are more than Just Mothers and Men are more than Just Fathers. It takes both a man and a woman to have a child. Also, empower girls and women through education at all levels.”

“Films have played a significant role in bringing about a culture shift in society in the world over for many years. I strongly believe that this visual medium plays an important role in raising awareness about sensitive issues such as infertility stigma and supporting girls’ education. Films are invited in three languages: English, French, and Portuguese,” added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation selection committee will select the top three films from the incoming entries.

“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mind-set. With “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” campaign, Merck Foundation has initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility and empower women and girls through education at all levels.

“Filmmakers, it’s time to showcase your talent and contribute towards making a difference in society with your unique films with strong and relevant messages about infertility stigma and women empowerment, especially infertile and childless women. And to also showcase the importance of girl education,” added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Details about Merck Foundation Africa Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ 2021

Who can apply?

All African Filmmakers and Students are invited to create and share a FILM or a DOCUDRAMA to deliver strong and influential messages to break Infertility stigma, and /or Empowering Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Last Date of Submission – 30th August 2021

How to Apply?

Please share your work as YouTube links on: [email protected]

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FILM Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021

Please specify your name, institution name, country, and contact details in the mail.

Prize Money:

Position

First Award

Second Award

Third Award

Prize money

USD 1000

USD 700

USD 500

For more information on the awards, please visit our website: www.merck-foundation.com

