AAK Kamani Donates Ventilators to Alibag Civil Hospital

AAK Kamani, the country’s leading manufacturer of specialty oils and fats, has donated two ventilators to the Alibag Civil Hospital in Maharashtra. The two ventilators will be operational in the hospital’s paediatric ward.

The charitable act is part of the ‘Making Better Communities Happen’ initiative under AAK Kamani CSR umbrella Pragati. The country is facing a severe COVID-19 crisis and this donation is an attempt to strengthen health infrastructure in the district in the event of a crisis.

Ms. Nidhi Choudhari, Collector of Raigad District and Mr. Dheeraj Talreja, President-India region, AAK Group, were both present at the event.

Sten Estrup, President – Asia, at AAK said, “Everything we do is about Making Better Happen. India has fiercely battled the second wave of COVID-19 and the donation of these two ventilators for the paediatric ward is a small effort from our end to support the communities around us. We are committed towards our goal to continue making better societies.”

Nidhi Choudhari, District Collector Raigad District said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has left a grappling effect on our lives, specifically the poor and needy. It is imperative that organisations like AAK continue to show support and help with timely medical aid. We are thankful to AAK for providing us with the ventilators which shall keep the hospital prepared in case we witness a third wave of COVID-19.”

Dheeraj Talreja, President – India, at AAK said, “The pandemic has created an urgent need for improved healthcare infrastructure, especially in smaller districts and towns. We at AAK are committed to giving back to society during this testing period. This is why we undertook this initiative to donate ventilators to the Children’s ward of the Alibag Civil Hospital.”

AAK Pragati is AAK Kamani CSR initiative that is focused on making a positive impact on the environment and societies. AAK Pragati focuses on programmes related to women and child empowerment, skill training, education and others. It also endeavours to improve quality of life with sanitation projects such as water purification and waste management.

